2019 NFL Mock Draft: Breaking Down Best Possible Fits for Every 1st-Round Team

Throughout the NFL draft process, the 32 franchises have analyzed which prospects will best fill their respective needs.

Thursday's first round provides some of the worst teams in the league from a year ago an opportunity to make improvements at positions of need.

Most of the teams in the top 10 are expected to target defensive prospects, but there will be a few looking for offensive linemen or quarterbacks as well.

Some of the sides selecting in the top 10 also have the luxury of an additional first-round pick, which could go a long way in helping fill multiple needs on the first night of the draft.

2019 NFL 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devin White, LB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

8. Detroit Lions: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

9. Buffalo Bills: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

12. Green Bay Packers: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

13. Miami Dolphins: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

14. Atlanta Falcons: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

15. Washington Redskins: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

16. Carolina Panthers: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

17. New York Giants (from Cleveland): Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

18. Minnesota Vikings: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

19. Tennessee Titans: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

21. Seattle Seahawks: Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

22. Baltimore Ravens: Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

23. Houston Texans: Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

26. Indianapolis Colts: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

29. Seattle Seahawks (from Kansas City) Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

31. Los Angeles Rams: Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

32. New England Patriots: Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

Best Possible Fits

Josh Allen and New York Jets

The New York Jets could be posed with a difficult decision at No. 3, as a pair of good fits for their defense are expected to be available.

Adam Gase's team could add an impact defensive tackle in Quinnen Williams, or land an edge-rusher in Josh Allen who will fill a need on the outside of the front seven.

Allen's ability to get to the quarterback will help an already-improved linebacker group that includes free-agent signing C.J. Mosley.

In addition to providing sacks in key situations, Allen could help seal the edge and contain opposing rushing attacks.

With pressure to put the ball in the offense's hands so much, the Jets are going to have to get stops on a consistent basis.

While Williams may seem like a solid fit on the interior, Allen would fill a position the Jets tried to secure during free agency in their pursuit of Anthony Barr.

By filling an immediate need on the defensive side of the ball, the Jets should be able to take a step up in Gase's first year in charge.

Jawaan Taylor and New York Giants

The New York Giants have much more first-round flexibility than they did at the start of the draft process because of the No. 17 pick they acquired from Cleveland.

With a commitment to Eli Manning reinforced throughout the offseason and an opportunity to draft a quarterback at No. 17, the Giants should improve their offensive line with the No. 6 pick.

That is where Florida's Jawaan Taylor comes into play, as he is one of a few offensive tackles who could go early in the first round.

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

According to Fox Sports' Peter Schrager, Taylor could be one of three offensive linemen taken in the top 10.

Since none of the teams slated to pick in the top five are expected to take offensive linemen, the Giants are in great position to solidify that spot on the field.

If Manning really is going to be the starter at quarterback in 2019, the Giants have to protect him better, which means they will avoid taking one of the top defensive prospects.

The Giants could still be in play for a quarterback at No. 6, but if they believe one of the top signal-callers will be around at No. 17, they must find a way to fix one of their biggest weaknesses from the 2018 season.

