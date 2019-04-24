The Biggest Bust in Every NFL Team's Draft HistoryApril 24, 2019
Busts will be drafted Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee. Nobody knows who they are yet, but we'll start predicting their fate immediately. In as few as two or three years, we'll know where the biggest mistakes in the first round of the draft occurred.
On the eve of that first round, we took a moment to reflect on some of the more notable busts in the event's history.
It's probably too early to look at players drafted in the last three years, and few are interested in bad players selected before we'd been to the moon. So we stuck to those drafted in the first round between 1970 (the year of the AFL-NFL merger) and 2015. We focused only on success (or lack thereof) with drafting teams, and we strongly considered the importance of the player's position as well as the value of the pick used on him.
In other words, a failed guard drafted 30th overall is a lot less likely to be a top-notch bust than a failed quarterback taken with the top pick, even if the QB made a bigger impact than the guard.
With that in mind, meet the biggest bust in every NFL team's draft history.
Arizona Cardinals: QB Matt Leinart
The Arizona Cardinals have used plenty of top-10 picks on eventual busts, including offensive linemen Jonathan Cooper and Levi Brown in the last 12 years. But the expectations are higher at quarterback, and at least Brown started 79 games for the Cards.
But after a much-celebrated college career at USC, Leinart started just 17 games in Arizona, winning just seven while throwing far more interceptions (20) than touchdown passes (14).
Among 48 quarterbacks who attempted at least 500 passes during Leinart's four-year run with the Cardinals, only seven had a lower passer rating than the No. 10 overall pick of the 2006 draft.
That's enough to "beat out" Cooper, Brown and 1970 St. Louis Cardinals No. 8 overall pick Larry Stegent, who suffered a devastating knee injury before his rookie season and touched the ball just once in a short NFL career.
Atlanta Falcons: CB Bruce Pickens
The Atlanta Falcons are fortunate not to have any high-profile megabusts in their closet, but cornerback Bruce Pickens was still a hell of a mistake at the top of the 1991 draft.
The Nebraska star was selected third overall, but he spent just 27 games in a Falcons uniform, intercepting two passes before the team traded him to the Green Bay Packers midway through his third NFL season.
Making it a little more painful for Falcons fans is the fact that Pickens was selected just two spots ahead of Todd Lyght, who enjoyed a superb starting career with the Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams.
Throw in legal trouble, and Pickens easily beats out running back Joe Profit, who went seventh overall in 1971 but averaged just 3.2 yards per carry during two-and-a-half abysmal seasons with the Falcons.
Baltimore Ravens: QB Kyle Boller
Again, it's easier to become a megastar quarterback, but it's also easier to become a bust quarterback. That's the nature of the position, and it explains why Kyle Boller gets the nod over fellow Baltimore Ravens busts Matt Elam, Mark Clayton and Breshad Perriman.
Those guys were also drafted lower than Boller, who was selected three slots beyond Troy Polamalu the same year Tony Romo went undrafted.
In five seasons as a part-time starter in Baltimore, Boller went 20-22 while completing 56.9 percent of his passes for a 71.9 passer rating.
Turns out the California product was a decent backup at best—and a waste of a top-20 pick.
Buffalo Bills: DE Aaron Maybin
Even the quarterback edge doesn't move Buffalo Bills megabust EJ Manuel ahead of Aaron Maybin, who has to be viewed as one of the biggest busts in NFL history after he recorded zero sacks in two seasons as the 2009 No. 11 overall selection.
Maybin's been out of the league since 2012, but he was so bad in Buffalo that he was waived two years into his career. He started just one game for the Bills and finished his tenure there with one forced fumble and 23 tackles.
He did register six sacks with the New York Jets in 2011, but that wasn't enough to save his career. He failed to cut it in the Canadian Football League and announced his retirement from football in 2014.
Manuel was a disaster, but at least the Bills had him for four seasons.
Carolina Panthers: OT Jeff Otah
Running back Tim Biakabutuka immediately comes to mind for the Carolina Panthers because he was a top-10 pick at a flashy position who never delivered. But at least Biakabutuka played a notable role while scoring 17 touchdowns during a six-year career in Carolina.
Offensive tackle Jeff Otah had a lower profile and lower expectations as the No. 19 overall pick in 2008, but the Pittsburgh product was such a letdown that he beats out Biakabutuka and recent low-first-round busts Shaq Thompson and Kelvin Benjamin (we're not going down the Rae Carruth path in this exercise).
The oft-injured Otah was a mediocre starter for two seasons, but he missed the entire 2010 campaign due to nagging knee issues, and that balky knee essentially ended his career when he failed a physical that nullified a trade to the Jets in 2011.
He hasn't been heard from since.
Chicago Bears: QB Cade McNown
Who is the biggest bust in modern Chicago Bears history? There are two correct answers to that question.
We went with quarterback Cade McNown, who won three games and started 15 in two seasons after becoming 1999's No. 12 overall pick and playing the sport's most important position. But we wouldn't blame you for siding with wide receiver Kevin White, whose Bears career just ended after a four-year run in which he caught a grand total of 25 passes.
Injuries factored in significantly for both, and White was picked five slots ahead of McNown. But he's not a quarterback, and he still lingered for the entirety of his four-year rookie contract in Chicago. McNown showed no signs of improvement when he was on the field during his first two seasons and was traded to the Miami Dolphins for next to nothing in 2001.
He never threw another NFL pass.
Cincinnati Bengals: QB Akili Smith
Regarding Cincinnati Bengals busts, there is no runner-up to 1999 No. 3 overall pick Akili Smith. And that's saying a lot when you consider Cincinnati essentially burned the top pick of the 1995 draft on bust running back Ki-Jana Carter.
Carter at least rushed for 15 touchdowns in his first two seasons with the Bengals, while Smith went just 3-14 as a starting quarterback during his four years as a Bengal. He completed a homely 46.6 percent of his passes and posted a disgusting 5-to-13 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
Among 154 quarterbacks who have thrown at least 400 passes in the last 20 NFL seasons, Smith ranks dead-last with a passer rating of 52.8.
Incredibly, the former Oregon star never caught on with another NFL team. That's how bad it was for him in Southwestern Ohio.
Cleveland Browns: QB Tim Couch
So. Many. Options.
That's the case with a team that selected Trent Richardson third overall, picked Courtney Brown and Tim Couch first overall and used top-10 picks on Justin Gilbert, Braylon Edwards, Barkevious Mingo, Mike Junkin and Antonio Langham.
And don't forget about first-round quarterbacks Johnny Manziel and Brady Quinn!
It's been a long half-century.
But Couch stands out. He was a No. 1 overall pick at football's most important position. Brown was a top selection as well, but he had a better career (17 sacks in 47 starts over five seasons in Cleveland), while Richardson—the only other top-three pick in contention—nearly rushed for 1,000 yards as a rookie.
Couch was picked ahead of Donovan McNabb in 1999, and he was supposed to lead this franchise into a new era following the Baltimore debacle. Instead, he went 2-12 as a rookie and threw more picks (67) than touchdown passes (64) over a horrendous five-year stretch before never taking an NFL snap again.
Dallas Cowboys: CB Morris Claiborne
The Dallas Cowboys gave up so damn much for cornerback Morris Claiborne.
He wasn't worse for the franchise than David LaFleur, Shante Carver, Bobby Carpenter or even Felix Jones, but those busts were all drafted in the bottom half of the first round.
Meanwhile, Dallas surrendered its second-round pick in a trade to move up to the No. 6 spot for Claiborne, who intercepted just four passes and failed to make a consistent impact while often dealing with injuries during his five seasons with the team.
Claiborne went on to spend two years with the Jets but is now out of an NFL job at age 29.
As is the case with most of the players on this list, you wonder if he'd still be a bust if he could have stayed healthy. But fair or not, injuries are a factor in determining if a player lived up to expectations.
Denver Broncos: DT Ted Gregory
It was tempting to roll with Jarvis Moss here because the 17th overall pick of the 2007 draft recorded just 3.5 sacks in three-plus seasons with the Denver Broncos. But anytime a first-round pick doesn't play a single game for the team that drafted him, he's gotta be the "winner" in an exercise like this.
That's the case with 1988 No. 26 overall selection Ted Gregory.
Per Mike Klis of 9News in Denver, Broncos "head coach Dan Reeves couldn't believe how much shorter than 6'1" that the 6'1" Gregory seemed upon introduction," and after suffered a knee injury in training camp, Gregory was jettisoned to the New Orleans Saints for defensive back Shawn Knight.
Knight made no impact in Denver, and Gregory played in just three games as a rookie with the Saints before reinjuring his knee, which it seems had already been causing problems before he arrived in the NFL.
He never played in the league after that, and the Broncos subsequently started meeting with potential early draft picks.
Detroit Lions: QB Andre Ware
Quarterback Joey Harrington was an abysmal No. 3 overall pick for the Detroit Lions, but at least the Oregon product was a starting quarterback for basically four seasons in Detroit. And while wide receiver Charles Rogers will never shed the bust label as a No. 2 overall selection in 2003, he wasn't a quarterback. And he still started more games (nine) than signal-caller Andre Ware (six).
Ware was the No. 7 overall pick in 1990, but he threw just 161 passes in four years with the Lions before never taking another NFL snap.
Selected in that same round were eventual Hall of Famers Cortez Kennedy, Junior Seau and Emmitt Smith.
Ware was a Heisman Trophy winner at Houston in 1989, but he never found any rhythm in the NFL. At least he won a Grey Cup with Toronto Argonauts in 1997!
Green Bay Packers: QB Rich Campbell
Tony Mandarich is considered one of the biggest busts in NFL history, but Mandarich still isn't the biggest bust in Green Bay Packers history. Because while drug abuse marred his career, the No. 2 overall selection in 1989 draft did manage to start 31 games at right tackle in Green Bay.
Taken sixth overall eight years earlier, quarterback Rich Campbell never started a game for the Packers. He completed just 45.6 percent of his 68 career passes while throwing nine interceptions to three touchdowns.
When Green Bay drafted him, Ronnie Lott was available.
Traumatized by that decision, the Packers didn't use a first-round pick on a quarterback again until selecting Aaron Rodgers with the No. 25 overall pick in 2005.
Houston Texans: CB Kevin Johnson
An argument can be made that the first draft pick in Houston Texans history is their biggest bust, but 2002 No. 1 overall selection David Carr just didn't have any support. It's rather amazing he lasted five years as the starting quarterback there.
Instead, we'll give the nod to cornerback Kevin Johnson, who became eligible to be considered a bust after being released in March. The 2015 No. 16 overall selection intercepted just one pass while battling injuries during his four-year stretch in Houston, which is enough to "beat out" 2005 No. 16 overall pick Travis Johnson—a defensive tackle who was rarely a factor but started more than twice as many games (38) as Kevin Johnson.
Kevin Johnson still has a chance to revive his career as a member of the Bills, but that won't change the fact that he's an utter bust in Houston.
Indianapolis Colts: QB Jeff George
The early-1990s was a tough period for an Indianapolis Colts team that used top-five picks on busts Jeff George (first overall in 1990), Steve Emtman (first overall in 1992), Quentin Coryatt (second overall that same year) and Trev Alberts (fifth overall in 1994).
And while Emtman, Coryatt and Alberts made even less of an impact in Indy than George, a failed No. 1 overall selection at the all-important quarterback position can't be trumped.
But it's not just that. It's also that Indianapolis traded Chris Hinton, Andre Rison, a fifth-round pick that year and a first-round pick in 1991 to move up to take George (they also got a fourth-rounder back).
That's a hell of a sacrifice for a quarterback who went 14-35 in 49 starts during four seasons in Indianapolis, let alone a player who caused trouble off the field and didn't report to training camp ahead of his final season there.
Ironically, George was dealt to the Falcons in 1994. He became a journeyman and never experienced sustained success.
Jacksonville Jaguars: WR Justin Blackmon
The Jacksonville Jaguars might be one of the NFL's youngest franchises, but they've already got plenty of candidates for the Hall of Fame of Busts. You could make an argument here for Justin Blackmon, Derrick Harvey, Blaine Gabbert, Luke Joeckel, Blake Bortles, Dante Fowler Jr., Reggie Williams, Byron Leftwich, Eugene Monroe or Tyson Alualu, all of whom were picked in the top 10 and failed in northeast Florida.
It's remarkable.
Bortles is an easy target, but that'd be a product of a recency bias. The No. 3 overall pick of the 2014 draft had his moments in Jacksonville, and he helped the Jags win playoff games during a superb 2017 season. They at least got something in a trade for Fowler, Joeckel was a decent starter for a short stretch, and nobody else mentioned was drafted as high as Blackmon.
And so we'll go with the No. 5 overall pick of the 2012 draft—a man who was arrested on a DUI charge before he played his first game in Jacksonville and then was plagued by injuries, arrests and suspensions during three forgettable seasons with the Jags.
He caught five touchdown passes as a rookie but was never a factor again.
Kansas City Chiefs: QB Todd Blackledge
Wide receiver Jon Baldwin, guard Brian Jozwiak and offensive tackle Trezelle Jenkins made less impact on the Kansas City Chiefs as first-round picks than quarterback Todd Blackledge, but Baldwin and Jenkins were at least late-first-round picks, and Jozwiak wasn't a signal-caller.
The onus on Blackledge as a No. 7 overall pick in 1983 was much larger, and he fell on his face.
The former Penn State star completed 49.1 percent of his passes in five disappointing seasons with the Chiefs before he finished his career as a backup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The worst part? When Blackledge was drafted, Jim Kelly and Dan Marino remained on the board.
Los Angeles Chargers: QB Ryan Leaf
No one would put anybody but quarterback Ryan Leaf here, since the No. 2 overall selection of the 1998 draft was considered by many to be on top pick Peyton Manning's level at the time. So because we all know Leaf is the biggest bust in Chargers history after he threw 13 touchdown passes and 33 interceptions in just 21 games in San Diego, we'll give you some distant runners-up.
It's not as though Leaf is the only bust in Bolts history. They also used the No. 2 overall pick on ineffective running back Bo Matthews in 1974 and wasted the No. 6 selection on Mossy Cade (who went to the USFL) in 1984, and back Leon Burns lasted just one year in San Diego as the No. 13 overall pick in 1971. And more recently, offensive lineman D.J. Fluker didn't pan out at all as a top-12 pick in 2011.
None of that should make Chargers fans feel any better about Leaf, who stands alone.
Los Angeles Rams: OT Jason Smith
At least running back Lawrence Phillips scored 13 touchdowns in 25 games after being drafted sixth overall by the Los Angeles Rams (then in St. Louis) in 1996, and at least 2014 No. 2 overall selection Greg Robinson started 42 games at offensive tackle in three years with the Rams. And top-10 pick Tavon Austin at least worked as a semi-key cog during a five-year run in St. Louis/L.A.
Those guys were busts, but none were busts on the same level as 2009 No. 2 overall pick Jason Smith, who started 26 games in three seasons in St. Louis, was traded to the Jets and started zero games before his career essentially ended one year later.
In the Rams' defense, that '09 draft class was astonishingly bad. The team wouldn't have been much better off with Andre Smith or Eugene Monroe, both of whom were also selected in the top 10.
Miami Dolphins: DE Dion Jordan
The 2013 class was just as bad as the 2009 class, but No. 3 overall Miami Dolphins pick Dion Jordan still stands out as the preeminent bust of that 2013 group.
The pass-rusher out of Oregon had as many suspensions as sacks (three apiece) during his three seasons in Miami, one of which was lost to a yearlong ban for his third violation of the league's substance-abuse policy.
Following the failed physical that begat his release in 2017, Jordan performed slightly better and incurred no suspensions with the Seattle Seahawks for a couple of seasons. But the 29-year-old remains on the open market, and it wouldn't be surprising if he never landed another NFL gig.
Minnesota Vikings: WR Troy Williamson
For the Minnesota Vikings, we had a toss-up between 2005 No. 7 overall pick Troy Williamson and 2011 No. 12 overall selection Christian Ponder, both of whom failed miserably as top-12 selections on offense.
Usually the quarterback factor breaks the tie in favor of the signal-caller, but Ponder still at least posted more touchdown passes (38) than picks (36) and completed nearly 60 percent of his passes during a bad but not sickening four-year stretch under center in Minnesota.
Williamson was a significantly higher pick, and yet he scored just three touchdowns in three seasons with the Vikings. The former South Carolina standout caught just 47.3 percent of the passes thrown his way before the Vikings cried uncle and traded him to the Jaguars for a mere sixth-round pick in 2008.
Two years and only eight catches later, his career was over.
Minnesota could have had Roddy White later in Round 1. Oops.
New England Patriots: G Eugene Chung
The New England Patriots have had just two top-10 picks this century, so there isn't a deep pool of busts coming out of Foxborough, Massachusetts. Still, New England made a series of first-round mistakes at the turn of the previous decade, botching a No. 16 pick with Hart Lee Dykes in 1989, a No. 8 pick with Chris Singleton in 1990, a No. 14 pick with Leonard Russell in 1991 and a No. 13 pick with Eugene Chung in 1992.
But Russell at least had one 1,000-yard season in the New England backfield, Singleton was a factor for much of three seasons there and Dykes' career ended abruptly with a knee injury after he went over 500 yards as a receiver in his first two seasons with the Pats.
But Chung doesn't have much of an excuse. The first Korean American NFL player to be drafted simply lost his starting job in his third year, was left unprotected for the Jaguars to grab in the 1995 expansion draft and didn't start any more games the rest of his career in Jacksonville and Indianapolis.
New Orleans Saints: RB Ricky Williams
Ricky Williams was a two-time 1,000-yard rusher with the New Orleans Saints and eventually became a Pro Bowl running back, making him one of the "best busts" in NFL history.
Why? Well, he made that Pro Bowl not in New Orleans but in Miami, where he was traded just three years into his Saints career. He was decent in New Orleans but couldn't come close to living up to the expectations that were manufactured when Mike Ditka traded his entire 1999 draft as well as first- and third-round picks in the following year's draft to the Washington Redskins to select Williams fifth overall.
Ditka was gone after Williams' disappointing rookie season, and Williams didn't improve enough in the ensuing two campaigns.
The price tag and the pressure were too high, and the move set the Saints back several years.
That makes it easier to be Johnathan Sullivan, who was a horrendous bust as the Saints' No. 6 overall selection four years after they took Williams.
New York Giants: TE Derek Brown
Don't let a recency bias get you with 2015 New York Giants bust Ereck Flowers, who struggled immensely as a three-year starter for Big Blue before the G-Men gave up on him last season. At least the No. 9 overall selection started 48 games with the team, helping New York establish a semblance of continuity along the offensive line.
Look instead to 1992 No. 14 overall pick Derek Brown, who caught just 11 passes and failed to score a touchdown in three seasons with the Giants.
He also went to the Jaguars in the 1995 expansion draft and lingered for a few more seasons, but his career was over before he turned 30. He caught one touchdown pass in seven seasons.
The Giants probably wish they could have instead taken defensive tackle Chester McGlockton, who went to the Los Angeles Raiders two picks later.
New York Jets: DE Vernon Gholston
Cornerback Dee Milliner gave edge-rusher Vernon Gholston a run for his money.
The ninth overall pick of the 2013 draft was abused in coverage despite recording three interceptions and 17 passes defensed as a rookie with the New York Jets. Then injuries became a huge factor as Milliner started just two games over the next two seasons. He was waived before his fourth season got underway and never made another NFL roster.
But Gholston is still the "winner" here. The No. 6 overall selection of the 2008 draft had zero sacks in 45 games, earning just five starts and registering just 34 tackles during three years with Gang Green.
Like Milliner, Gholston was released three seasons into his Jets career. And even though he was still only 24 years old at the time, Gholston never got another NFL job.
Oakland Raiders: QB JaMarcus Russell
Duh. Not even Lloyd Christmas would be shocked to discover that quarterback JaMarcus Russell is the biggest bust in Oakland Raiders history. Bleacher Report has called him the biggest bust in league history, and we aren't alone.
The top pick of the 2007 draft won just seven of 25 starts over a three-year run with the Raiders, throwing 23 interceptions and 18 touchdown passes while completing only 52.1 percent of his throws.
He was released following his worst season, 2009, and never signed with another NFL team.
Oakland might have been better off going with Calvin Johnson or Joe Thomas, who went second and third overall to the Lions and Browns, respectively.
Philadelphia Eagles: OT Kevin Allen
The No. 9 overall pick of the 1985 draft started just four games in one NFL season and then never played again, making Kevin Allen one of the more underrated busts in NFL history.
The offensive tackle out of Indiana struggled on and off the field immediately for the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Eagles surrendered eight sacks to the Giants in Allen's first NFL game. And former Eagles head coach Buddy Ryan once remarked that Allen was only worth having around "if you want someone to stand around and kill the grass," per Eric Karabell's book, The Best Philadelphia Sports Arguments.
He tested positive for cocaine at training camp the following year, leading to a release midway through his sophomore season. He later went to prison after pleading guilty to rape and never earned another shot in the NFL.
Quite the mess.
Pittsburgh Steelers: LB Huey Richardson
The Pittsburgh Steelers rarely make draft mistakes, but the team's final first-round pick of the Chuck Noll era was a tremendous fail.
Linebacker Huey Richardson was selected 15th overall in 1991, two rounds ahead of three-time Pro Bowl linebacker Mo Lewis. But the Florida product struggled so badly as a rookie that he played in just five games and was traded to the Redskins for a mere seventh-round pick the next offseason.
He spent parts of that 1992 season with the Redskins and Jets, but that was it for Richardson's career.
That gives him an edge over 1985 No. 20 overall pick Darryl Sims, who also was a non-factor in Pittsburgh but at least picked up a few sacks and lasted two seasons there.
San Francisco 49ers: QB Jim Druckenmiller
While 21st-century busts A.J. Jenkins and Kentwan Balmer deserve at least a shoutout for their complete lack of impact as late-first-round picks for the San Francisco 49ers, quarterback Jim Druckenmiller was selected a little bit higher than both of those duds in 1997, and his failure probably hurt a little bit more.
Druckenmiller was supposed to be groomed to take over for Steve Young, but he performed so terribly in spot duty and on the practice field that San Francisco gave up on him before his third season, trading the former Virginia Tech stud to the Dolphins in exchange for a seventh-round pick.
He didn't throw an NFL pass after his rookie season and was out of the league in 2000.
Jenkins caught zero passes in 2012 as a No. 30 overall pick and was traded to the Chiefs for fellow bust Jon Baldwin after one season, so we wouldn't fault you for rolling with him. Still, Druckenmiller was a higher pick at a more important position.
Seattle Seahawks: QB Dan McGwire
The Seattle Seahawks had three tremendous candidates here, including two miserable failures at quarterback.
In addition to 2009 No. 4 overall pick Aaron Curry (who had just 5.5 sacks in 35 games as a Seahawk and was out of the league at age 26), there's 1993 No. 2 overall pick Rick Mirer (who had a 41-to-56 touchdown-to-interception ratio in four ugly seasons with the Seahawks) and 1991 No. 16 overall selection Dan McGwire (who started just five games in his four years there).
While expectations were higher for Curry and Mirer, at least those two were regular starters for a time. But you have to be especially terrible to be a mid-first-round pick at quarterback and earn only a handful of starts.
Mark McGwire's brother was a marvel at 6'8", 240 pounds, but that didn't translate to pro football, and he threw just two touchdown passes while failing to earn and keep the starting job during his Seahawks tenure.
He was so bad that the Seahawks took Mirer with the second overall pick only two years after McGwire was selected 16th overall.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: QB Vinny Testaverde
Vinny Testaverde may have experienced a long, quasi-successful NFL career, but almost none of that success came while he was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And that has to hurt Bucs fans, because it was their team that selected the quarterback with the top pick in the 1987 NFL draft.
During a six-year run with the Bucs, the Miami product went 24-48, completing only 52.1 percent of his passes while throwing 112 interceptions to 77 touchdown passes.
At one point he threw an incredible 56 interceptions in a 28-game span. That's not much more than a season-and-a-half!
Testaverde redeemed himself to an extent during later stints with the Browns/Ravens and Jets, but that doesn't change the fact that he was a megabust for the Bucs.
Top-10 picks Gaines Adams, Eric Curry, Charles McRae and Keith McCants were also busts in Tampa, but none did more harm than good to the same extent as Testaverde.
Tennessee Titans: QB Jake Locker
Running back Alonzo Highsmith didn't come close to meeting expectations as a No. 3 overall selection for the Houston Oilers in 1987, but the top of that draft was horrific, and Highsmith did at least flash at times while averaging 5.0 yards per carry as a sophomore in 1988.
The expectations were undoubtedly higher for quarterback Jake Locker, who went eighth overall to the relocated Tennessee Titans in 2011 before winning just nine games in four NFL seasons.
Locker lacked consistency during an injury-plagued run in Tennessee and wasn't any more accurate than he was durable. He completed just 57.5 percent of his passes, which is inexcusable in this era.
But the worst part was Tennessee's timing. Locker was selected one spot ahead of Tyron Smith, three spots ahead of J.J. Watt and seven spots ahead of Mike Pouncey. And had it not taken him, you can't help but wonder who Tennessee might have landed in that rich 2012 quarterback class.
Washington Redskins: QB Heath Shuler
We bid you adieu with an easy one, because Washington Redskins 1994 No. 3 overall pick Heath Shuler is widely considered one of the most magnificent busts in league history.
Sure, Robert Griffin III is fresher in our minds, and the 2012 No. 2 overall selection is surely a megabust, considering that he's already long gone and hasn't been a regular starter since 2014. But Griffin put together one of the greatest rookie seasons in NFL history while leading Washington to the playoffs in 2012.
Meanwhile, Shuler won just four games in three seasons with the Redskins, completing just 47.7 percent of his passes while throwing 19 interceptions and 13 touchdown passes. He was benched in favor of rookie seventh-round pick Gus Frerotte in '94 and was replaced more permanently by Frerotte in 1995.
It's amazing the Redskins were able to trade him in '95 for two middle-round picks, because Shuler hadn't even hit rock bottom. He threw 14 picks and two touchdown passes with the '97 Saints and then never saw NFL action again.