Video: DeMar DeRozan Ejected in Game 4 for Throwing Ball at Referee Scott Foster

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Denver Nuggets pulled away from the San Antonio Spurs for a 117-103 Game 4 win on Saturday evening in San Antonio, Texas.

Though the series is now even at 2-2, Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan was not even-tempered when he decided to chuck the basketball at referee Scott Foster with five minutes remaining in regulation. DeRozan was promptly ejected.

The Nuggets had opened up a 110-92 lead. As DeRozan was driving to the bucket, Foster called him for an offensive charge. The 29-year-old was not happy and reacted by throwing the ball across the court in Foster's direction before even regaining his balance.

Before exiting the court, the four-time All-Star scored 19 points, dished five assists and grabbed five rebounds.

DeRozan has been a prominent contributor for San Antonio throughout this series, scoring 31 points in Game 2 and 25 points in Game 3.

Game 5 is slated for Tuesday night at 9:30 p.m. ET, televised on NBATV from Denver.