Watch Gavin DeGraw Slip on Ice After Singing Anthem Before Predators vs. Stars

Watch Gavin DeGraw Slip on Ice After Singing Anthem Before Predators vs. StarsApril 20, 2019
Gavin DeGraw suffered quite the unfortunate mishap when he was given the honor of singing the national anthem before the Game 5 showdown between the Dallas Stars and the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.
The "I Don't Want to Be" singer earned strong reviews for his rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner":
NHL on NBC @NHLonNBCSports
.@GavinDeGraw gets the party started in Nashville with a ~ smashing ~ rendition of the National Anthem. https://t.co/YohpqHfcxp
Unfortunately for the 42-year-old DeGraw, he got a little careless afterward...and wound up face-planting:
Jordan Brunelle @Jordy_Brunelle
May the @PredsNHL skate better than @GavinDeGraw tonight! Love you, Gavin! https://t.co/KVkLNeTnJY
It was that sort of day for Nashville as well.
The Predators moved within one game of elimination as the Stars grabbed a 3-2 series with a 5-3 victory.
Stars One Win Away from Eliminating Predators