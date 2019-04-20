Watch Gavin DeGraw Slip on Ice After Singing Anthem Before Predators vs. Stars

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 20, 2019

Gavin DeGraw performs during a tribute concert to Billy Joel, the recipient of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2014. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

Gavin DeGraw suffered quite the unfortunate mishap when he was given the honor of singing the national anthem before the Game 5 showdown between the Dallas Stars and the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.

The "I Don't Want to Be" singer earned strong reviews for his rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner":

Unfortunately for the 42-year-old DeGraw, he got a little careless afterward...and wound up face-planting:

It was that sort of day for Nashville as well.

The Predators moved within one game of elimination as the Stars grabbed a 3-2 series with a 5-3 victory.   

Related

    Stars One Win Away from Eliminating Predators

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Stars One Win Away from Eliminating Predators

    star-telegram
    via star-telegram

    Vezina Trophy Finalists Unveiled

    Who was the best goalie in the league this season?

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Vezina Trophy Finalists Unveiled

    Who was the best goalie in the league this season?

    NHL.com
    via NHL.com

    Hurricanes' Svechnikov Says Ovechkin 'Asked' for a Fight in Game 3

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Hurricanes' Svechnikov Says Ovechkin 'Asked' for a Fight in Game 3

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Red Wings Hiring Yzerman as GM

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Red Wings Hiring Yzerman as GM

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report