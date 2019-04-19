Bears Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Says Alabama Holding His Diploma over $1

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix helped the Alabama Crimson Tide win back-to-back national championships during his collegiate career, but he revealed Thursday the SEC school is "holding" his degree for $1.

He shared an image of his remaining student account balance on Twitter:

Clinton-Dix played at Alabama from 2011-13, winning national championships in his first two years and being named an All-American in his final season. He also tallied five interceptions in 2012.

He has since spent five years in the NFL after being drafted 21st overall by the Green Bay Packers in the 2014 NFL draft. In October, the Packers traded Clinton-Dix to Washington for a 2019 fourth-round pick.

After starting all nine games for Washington following the trade, the safety signed with the Chicago Bears this offseason for what Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported was a one-year deal worth $3.5 million.