Video: Watch Zion Williamson Deliver Gender Reveal Dunk for Duke Assistant

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

As families continue to seek the most original way to do their gender reveal, having Zion Williamson on your side goes a long way.

Duke assistant Nolan Elingburg and his wife, Danielle, enlisted the freshman's help during their baby announcement Wednesday:

The Blue Devils star dunked to reveal blue confetti—while the mascot also shot his own confetti—signifying that the couple will be having a boy.

Williamson recently declared for the NBA draft, but he's apparently still hanging out at the team's practice facility to help out members of the staff when needed.

Once he officially goes pro, Williamson might start charging an appearance fee for these type of celebrations.