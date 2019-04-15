George Foreman: 'All Is Well' After Police Believe Golf Cart Caused Garage Fire

Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press

Boxing legend George Foreman tweeted that "all is well" after the garage in his Texas home caught fire Sunday.

Firefighters who responded on the scene said they found heavy smoke in the garage, per Vincent Crivelli of Click2Houston. It is believed a golf cart caused the fire.

Rachel Moreno of the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said property in the garage was mostly unscathed. There were around 40 cars, among other items, in the garage.

“Right now, it looks like the cars are in pretty good shape,” Moreno said. “We do have an origin that’s in the back of the garage, but there is a lot of smoke damage and water damage.”

There were no injuries, and the fire did not enter the rest of the home.



