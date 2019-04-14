Tiger Woods at 2019 Masters: Top Highlights, Full Scorecard from Thrilling Win

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tiger Woods won his fifth Masters on Sunday, claiming his first major since 2008 and 15th overall with a clean round of two-under golf.

The 43-year-old limited mistakes on the back nine while his rivals faltered, before a birdie on the 15th hole put him in the lead. He only needed a bogey on the 18th to win:

His family was on hand to celebrate:

Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson tied for second place, one shot behind Woods.

Here is a hole-by-hole breakdown of Woods' final round:

1. (Par 4): 4

2. (Par 5): 5

3. (Par 4): 3

4. (Par 3): 4

5. (Par 4): 5

6. (Par 3): 3

7. (Par 4): 3

8. (Par 5): 4

9. (Par 4): 4

10. (Par 4): 5

11. (Par 4): 4

12. (Par 3): 3

13. (Par 5): 4

14. (Par 4): 4

15. (Par 5): 4

16. (Par 3): 2

17. (Par 4): 4

18. (Par 4): 5

The four-time Masters winner made par on his first two efforts of the day, including an impressive save on the second, per Tiger Tracker:

He cut into the lead on the third, making birdie with a solid putt after some great approach play:

But a bogey on the fourth saw the 43-year-old drop back to 11 under, two shots behind the consistent Francesco Molinari. He then bogeyd the fifth as well, making it four straight days with a bogey on the tricky par four.

Woods missed a potential birdie putt on the sixth and watched as Molinari nailed his from a tough position to save par.

But a superb approach on the par-four seven resulted in an easy birdie, handing him some much-needed momentum in his pursuit of the Italian, who made bogey. The approach shot was a thing of beauty:

Molinari then put the pressure on Woods by sinking a birdie putt on the eighth, but his illustrious opponent didn't flinch, making his second birdie in a row.

Woods came agonisingly close to sinking a birdie putt on the ninth from a long way out, settling for par to close out the front nine and stay within one shot of Molinari. He wasn't far off from tying it up:

He started the back nine with a bogey, the result of another poor drive. With Molinari saving par, the gap was back up to two shots.

Woods' drive struggles continued on the 11th, but he saved par with yet another excellent approach, this time avoiding some trees with the swerve:

Molinari had barely made a mistake all day long, but he finally did so on the 12th, and it was a big one. Both he and Koepka found the water, per CBS' Kyle Boone:

Woods' putt for birdie fell well short of the pin, but he still made par, while Molinari had to settle for a double bogey. All of a sudden, things were tied at the top.

From the background, Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay pushed their way to the top of the board, but on the 13th, Woods and Molinari both made birdie, tying the former at 12 under. Both then made par on the 14th, with Woods missing a good look for birdie.

Surges from Johnson and Koepka had them tied at the top as well, in what has been one of the best rounds of golf seen in any major in years.

The 15th is where Woods made his move. Molinari, who had found water once already earlier in the day, clipped a tree and landed in the drink again. ESPN's Peter Burns noted he wasn't finishing well:

Woods calmly made his birdie putt, moving into the solo lead.

He added to his advantage with a birdie on the 16th, producing perhaps his best approach yet and nearly holing out:

A great approach on the 17th gave him another birdie chance, but Woods couldn't convert. He did make par easily, however, and started the final hole with a two-shot lead.

Koepka missed a great chance at birdie, meaning Woods only needed to make par or bogey to win. He went close with his first putt, and tapped home for bogey to close out the show.