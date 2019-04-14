Video: Watch Bryson DeChambeau Hit 21st Hole-in-One in Masters History

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau may no longer be in contention at the Masters after tough rounds on Friday and Saturday, but he reached a milestone nonetheless during his final round on Sunday, nailing a hole-in-one on the 16th hole.

DeChambeau nearly had an ace on the 16th hole Thursday, coming agonizingly short.

After Thursday's round, he spoke about previously never recording a hole-in-one in his career.

"I've never had an ace, ever, unfortunately," he said, per Alex Myers of GolfChannel.com. "I was really hoping it would go in."

On Sunday, he got his wish.