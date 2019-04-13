Video: Watch Orioles' Chris Davis End MLB-Record 54 At-Bat Hitless Streak

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Nearly seven months to the day after his last hit, Chris Davis halted his record-setting streak of futility.

The Baltimore Orioles slugger hit a two-run single in the first inning of Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox, ending his record streak of 54 at-bats without a hit.

Davis' last hit was a double off James Shields on Sept. 14, 2018. He's gone hitless since, shattering the previous record for a position player without a hit (Eugenio Velez, 46).

Still, he told ESPN.com's Eddie Matz fans have been behind him:

"It was a little unexpected, after Opening Day and most of the season last year, but it was awesome. I hear the people every night, cheering for me, encouraging me, the guys and gals that sit down closer to the field, the ones that are more consistent in attendance. I hear the encouraging people trying to pick me up, and I've always been very appreciative of it.

"Unfortunately, I feel like a few people who decide to boo, or say whatever they may say, are ruining it for a lot of people. I've been here long enough, I've played for the Orioles long enough to know what kind of fan base we have, and to know that they support their players through good and bad. And that thought has kept me in a good state of mind throughout this whole thing."

Davis has mostly been at fault during the streak, racking up whiffs while largely making weak contact when he does put the ball in play.

The Orioles will have to hope this is the beginning of a return to the mean—especially given the fact he's under contract through the 2022 season.