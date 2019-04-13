TMZ: Barry Bonds' MLB-Record No. 762 HR Ball Could Sell for $750K at Auction

Lachlan Cunningham/Associated Press

Barry Bonds' 762nd and final home run ball will hit the auction block Monday.

On Saturday, TMZ Sports reported the record-setting baseball, which is being sold through Goldin Auctions, could reach a sale price of $750,000 after previously being sold for $376,612 in 2008.

Bonds' 762 homers represent the all-time MLB record, seven more than Hank Aaron and 48 more than Babe Ruth. They are the only three players to reach 700 home runs.

The seven-time National League Most Valuable Player remains a polarizing figure, with an ongoing debate about whether he should be allowed in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

In 2011, Bonds' attorney, Allen Ruby, said his client did use steroids during his MLB career but did so unknowingly, believing his trainer was giving him flaxseed oil and arthritis cream.

"I know that doesn't make a great story," Ruby said. "But that's what happened."

Bonds' use of performance-enhancing drugs has significantly hurt his quest to earn a place in Cooperstown. He received 59.1 percent of the vote on 2019 ballots, leaving him well short of the 75 percent threshold necessary for enshrinement.

The 54-year-old California native hit his final home run for the San Francisco Giants in the first inning of a Sept. 5, 2007, game against the Colorado Rockies. He also played for the Pittsburgh Pirates during his 22-year career.