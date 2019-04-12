LeBron James: I Promise School Students Are Doing 'Better Than We All Expected'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 12, 2019

FILE - In this Monday, July 30, 2018, file photo, LeBron James speaks at the opening ceremony for the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio. James has yet to play a minute for the Los Angeles Lakers, yet the NBA superstar is churning out content for the small screen. James is behind the three-part documentary series
Phil Long/Associated Press

Nearly one year after LeBron James officially opened the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, the early results from the inaugural class are very promising.

Per Erica L. Green of the New York Times, 90 percent of the 240 third- and fourth-grade students "met or exceeded individual growth goals in reading and math, outpacing their peers across the district."

James addressed the academic growth from the school in a phone interview with Green. 

"These kids are doing an unbelievable job, better than we all expected," he said. "When we first started, people knew I was opening a school for kids. Now people are going to really understand the lack of education they had before they came to our school. People are going to finally understand what goes on behind our doors."

The school was funded by James' Family Foundation and officially opened on July 30, 2018. Its mission is to provide an open and stable learning environment for at-risk kids. 

Even though I Promise School is currently limited to students in third and fourth grade, it will expand to add two grades from one through eight every year for the next three years. 

Related

    Who Should the Knicks Target This Offseason?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Who Should the Knicks Target This Offseason?

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Bibby Won't Be Charged in Abuse Case

    Police say their investigation did not reveal enough evidence to charge anybody involved

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Bibby Won't Be Charged in Abuse Case

    Police say their investigation did not reveal enough evidence to charge anybody involved

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Lakers' New Boss Needs to Be More Than LeBron's Buddy

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lakers' New Boss Needs to Be More Than LeBron's Buddy

    Ken Berger
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R's NBA Awards ⭐

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    B/R's NBA Awards ⭐

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report