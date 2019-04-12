2019 NFL Mock Draft: Most Polarizing Prospects and Full 1st-Round Predictions

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The beauty of the NFL draft is that nobody knows for sure just how good each player will be at the pro level, making every player and every pick in the draft worthy of debate.

Naturally, some of these prospects are more polarizing than others, particularly quarterbacks.

Teams build their franchises around young quarterbacks in the draft, making this position the most crucial one to get right in the draft.

Last year, there was much debate on the five quarterbacks taken in the first round, and Baker Mayfield did not really emerge as the general consensus top pick until days before the draft.

This year much of the polarization is focused on the quarterbacks again, but it a different kind of way as the NFL draft approaches less than two weeks away.

NFL Mock Draft: Round 1

1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions (trade with New York Jets): Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devin White, LB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

8. New York Jets (trade with Lions): Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

9. Buffalo Bills: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

12. Washington Redskins (trade with Green Bay Packers): Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

13. Miami Dolphins: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

14. Atlanta Falcons: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

15. Green Bay Packers (trade with Redskins): D.K. Metcalf, Mississippi

16. Carolina Panthers: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

17. New York Giants (via Cleveland Browns): Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

18. Minnesota Vikings: Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama

19. Tennessee Titans: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

21. Kansas City Chiefs (trade with Seattle Seahawks): Garrett Bradbury, C, North Carolina State

22. Baltimore Ravens: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

23. Houston Texans: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

26. Indianapolis Colts: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State

29. Seattle Seahawks (trade with Chiefs): Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints): Cody Ford, G, Oklahoma

31. Los Angeles Rams: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

32. New England Patriots: Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama

Most Polarizing Prospects

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

The Heisman Trophy winner has been a polarizing figure long before he even declared for the NFL raft.

Murray walked away from his future in baseball with the Oakland A's to take a shot at an NFL career but questions have surrounded the quarterback along the way. His height—which he measured 5'10"—was a major concern at the combine and still is, although to a lesser degree.

There was also an unflattering report from former NFL executive Charley Casserly, who said the reviews he received on Murray were the "worst comments I ever got on a high-rated quarterback."

Yet the majority of mock drafts and draft analysts have Murray going No. 1 overall to the Cardinals, although that is no sure thing as long as Josh Rosen remains on the roster.

While new head coach Kliff Kingsbury may think highly of Murray, the Cardinals still have to consider whether or not he is worth taking with the top pick after trading up to draft Rosen in the first round last year. What the Cardinals decide to do on Murray will have a ripple effect throughout the draft.

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

Prior to the NFL Scouting Combine, Haskins was regarded by many analysts as the best pure pocket passer in the draft. He may still be, but suddenly there is skepticism surrounding the Ohio State quarterback as he slides down mock drafts.

Per NBC Sports' Peter King, Haskins may be the fourth quarterback off the board, behind both Missouri's Drew Lock and Duke's Daniel Jones, whom he was previously ranked ahead of. He is also not among the 23 prospects attending the NFL draft, raising some more eyebrows as to why that may be the case.

Yet NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has not heard any reports of Haskins' stock falling.

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

The 6'3" 228-pound wide receiver was the darling of the combine, running a 4.33 40-yard dash and showing off a 40.5-inch vertical proving he has all the desirable measurables a team could ask for in a receiver.

In fact, his combine numbers were so impressive some began projecting Metcalf as a potential top-10 pick.

Yet there are people who think he may not even be taken in the first round at all.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, a former NFL scout, tweeted this week that he would not be surprised if only one receiver was drafted in the first round, then followed up that tweet suggesting that it would be Oklahoma's Marquise Brown, not Metcalf.

While Metcalf has the speed and size his health is a major concern that would make him a risky pick for teams in the first round. Injuries limited him to just 67 catches in his collegiate career. No wide receiver taken in the first round has had fewer than 70 career receptions.

There is plenty of upside with Metcalf, but that must be weighed when using a first-round pick on him.