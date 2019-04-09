Dirk Nowitzki Announces Retirement from NBA After 21 Seasons with Mavericks

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Dirk Nowitzki treated Dallas Mavericks fans at American Airlines Center to one last show Tuesday.

The future Hall of Famer poured in a season-high 30 points in the Mavericks' 120-109 victory over the Phoenix Suns before confirming he will retire after 21 seasons, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Jori Epstein of USA Today shared Nowitzki's speech to the crowd, during which he revealed this was the final home game of his career:

Nowitzki always seemed likely to retire after this season, although he told reporters in February he wasn't officially closing the door on coming back in 2019-20.

The 40-year-old is clearly no longer the player he was in his prime, and he entered play Tuesday averaging 6.6 points on 35.8 percent shooting, 2.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists. While all of those are career-low marks, it hasn't stopped fans in opposing arenas and Dallas from greeting him with standing ovations and gratitude throughout the 2018-19 campaign.

Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs? When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back! Right Arrow Icon

The warm welcomes are certainly warranted given his career accomplishments.

Nowitzki was the 2006-07 league MVP, the 2011 NBA Finals MVP, a 12-time All-NBA selection and a 14-time All-Star. He led the Mavericks to victory over a Miami Heat squad featuring LeBron James and Dwyane Wade in those 2011 Finals, further cementing his legacy.

Nowitzki is arguably the best international player in league history. He helped destroy preconceived notions about European players, which is evident as he passes the Mavericks' torch to Slovenian star Luka Doncic.

Earlier this season, the German star moved up to sixth on the NBA's all-time scoring list behind only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, James and Michael Jordan. He fittingly did so with his vintage fadeaway from the top of the key:

The next stop for the Mavericks icon is the Hall of Fame.