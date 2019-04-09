Highlights: Watch Jamal Crawford Become Oldest Player Ever to Score 50 Points

Highlights: Watch Jamal Crawford Become Oldest Player Ever to Score 50 PointsApril 10, 2019
Phoenix Suns guard Jamal Crawford did his best to steal the spotlight from Dirk Nowitzki in the latter's final game at American Airlines Center.
The 39-year-old Crawford poured in 51 points on 18-of-30 shooting from the field and 7-of-13 shooting from three-point range during Tuesday's 120-109 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.
ESPN Stats & Info noted he surpassed Michael Jordan as the oldest player in league history to score 50 in a single game:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
J. Crossover. Jamal Crawford (39 years, 20 days) has become the oldest player in NBA history to score 50 points in a game, surpassing Michael Jordan (38 years, 315 days) on Dec. 29, 2001. He's also the first player ever with 50-point games for 4 different franchises. https://t.co/YqoZ4SFnD9
Crawford is a three-time Sixth Man of the Year and has served as a scoring sparkplug throughout his career.
He entered Tuesday averaging a mere 7.3 points per game this season, but he now has a memorable performance from his time on the Suns to add to his career accolades.
