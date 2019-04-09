Magic Johnson Announces He Will Step Down as Lakers Pres. of Basketball Ops.

Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

Magic Johnson announced Tuesday he is stepping down from his role as the Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations, per Bill Oram of The Athletic.

He discussed his decision with reporters in a surprise press conference:

"I think that with [team owner Jeanie Buss] and I, I want to always preserve our relationship with her," Johnson said, per Oram. "And I think I had more fun when I was able to the be big brother and ambassador."

"(Jeanie) doesn't know I'm standing here," he said of Buss, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

"Somebody's going to have to tell my boss because I knew I couldn't be face-to-face and tell her," he said, per Oram. "...I couldn't stand to tell her."

The Hall of Famer returned to the Lakers in an executive role in February 2017, replacing Mitch Kupchak and Jim Buss in the front office.

However, there have been questions about his commitment to the role in the past two years:

Oram reported earlier in the day that Johnson is "seen as an absentee executive," while Ramona Shelburne of ESPN said on The Jump he hasn't spoken to head coach Luke Walton in "weeks."

Johnson also lamented his inability to speak to other players around the league:

He has been fined multiple times for tampering, including comments on Paul George and more recently Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Meanwhile, the Lakers haven't tangibly improved under his leadership, as they missed the playoffs for the sixth straight season. He signed LeBron James in free agency, but he was unable to surround him with other stars.

Johnson's departure could cause a ripple effect throughout the organization:

Los Angeles will now have to find a new direction before an important offseason.