Ex-Jets DB Antonio Allen, Rapper Boosie Arrested on Drug, Gun Charges

Former New York Jets defensive back Antonio Allen and rapper Boosie were arrested Monday on drug- and gun-related charges after a traffic stop in Georgia.

According to TMZ Sports, police say they found a bag of marijuana, a loaded handgun, a bag of cash and a vape pen in the white Dodge Charger that was being driven by Boosie. As a result, Allen and Boosie are facing charges of marijuana and narcotics possession, as well as possession of a firearm.

Boosie and Allen were pulled over when police reportedly observed their vehicle swerving in and out of lanes. The vehicle allegedly reeked of marijuana during the traffic stop.

Both Allen and Boosie were being held in Coweta County Jail in Newnan, Georgia, as of Tuesday morning.

Per TMZ Sports, Boosie was sentenced to prison time in 2009 on a drug charge and served additional time after trying to smuggle drugs into prison. He was released in 2014.

The 30-year-old Allen was a seventh-round pick of the Jets in the 2012 NFL draft after a collegiate career at South Carolina. The Ocala, Florida, native spent parts of five seasons with the Jets organization across two spells.

After missing all of 2015 with an Achilles injury, Allen signed with the Houston Texans in 2016. He was released by Houston prior to the 2016 season, which led to him re-signing with New York.

For his career, Allen registered 106 tackles, 13 passes defended, one interception, one forced fumble and 2.5 sacks.

His most productive campaign came in 2013, when he appeared in all 16 games and made nine starts, finishing with 60 tackles and his only career interception.

Since getting waived by the Jets in December 2016, Allen has not played in the NFL.