Texas Tech's Tariq Owens to Play in Title Game vs. Virginia Despite Ankle Injury

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said he expects forward Tariq Owens to play in Monday's national championship game against Virginia despite being in a walking boot.

"I expect him to [be available], but I'm not sure what'll happen," Beard told reporters Sunday. "He'll rehab it all day today and we'll see what happens the day of the game, but I expect him to play."

Owens rolled his ankle in the second half of Saturday's national semifinal win over Michigan State. He was assisted back to the locker room but later returned to action briefly before Beard decided to pull him again.

"I knew he was going to play [Saturday], even if he's not 100 percent healthy," Texas Tech guard Davide Moretti said, per Joe Christensen of the Star Tribune. "I know he's going to play Monday. He's our guy. He's our magic guy. ... It's unbelievable."

Owens, a senior, averages 8.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game on 61.5 percent shooting but his value largely comes on the defensive end. An athletic springboard at 6'10" and 205 pounds, Owens is one of the best shot blockers in the country. He had three blocks in just 23 minutes of playing time against Michigan State.

"I'm good," Owens told reporters after the game. "We didn't make it this far to not play. I mean, this has been a dream of mine and nothing is going to stop me from playing."

Deshawn Corprew, whose playing time has dwindled during the tournament, may see more minutes if Owens is limited.