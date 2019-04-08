Expert Picks for the 2019 NCAA Men's College Basketball Championship Game

Expert Picks for the 2019 NCAA Men's College Basketball Championship GameApril 8, 2019
For the second straight year, the men's college basketball national championship is a showdown between a highly efficient No. 1 seed and a defensive-minded No. 3 seed. This time, Virginia and Texas Tech fill the roles previously occupied by Villanova and Michigan.
For the Red Raiders' sake, here's hoping the favorite doesn't start to run away with the game by halftime this year. The only other time a No. 1 met a No. 3 for all the marbles was back in 1990 when No. 1 UNLV smoked No. 3 Duke by a 30-point margin. Tournament history does not appear to be on Texas Tech's side here.
But odds are no one will run away with anything in this defensive grind. Saturday night's 63-62 and 61-51 final scores reinforced the notion that defense will win the title in Minneapolis. It should be an excellent, albeit low-scoring, back-and-forth affair to determine the 2019 national champion.
Bleacher Report's college basketball experts—David Gardner, David Kenyon, Kerry Miller and Elliott Pohnl—have offered predictions on some of the biggest questions heading into the season finale:
Who You Got: Texas Tech Red Raiders or Virginia Cavaliers?
David Gardner
Virginia. My heart says Texas Tech, but my head says Virginia. It may have taken back-to-back miracles to get the Cavaliers into the title game, but they are the more talented team going into Monday night. That talent will carry them through to their first national championship.
David Kenyon
Virginia. I totally understand why people might not be excited about a defense-first matchup. I like points, too. Scoring is great! But I'm really looking forward to this game. As much as I'm impressed with Texas Tech's defense―the constantly active hands and seamless recoveries, mostly―I do think UVA has an edge on the perimeter, especially if De'Andre Hunter finally provides a long-range impact.
Kerry Miller
As terrifying as it is to pick against Texas Tech right now, I've got to stick with my pre-Final Four prediction of the Cavaliers squeaking out a win over the Red Raiders. Virginia has been either No. 1 or No. 2 in my power rankings since before the tournament even began, and there's a strong case to be made this was the best team in the country for the entire season. The Cavaliers did an excellent job avoiding turnovers in the win over Auburn, and that will be the key against this defense, as well.
Elliott Pohnl
Virginia and star Kyle Guy played tight for the first three rounds of the tournament. Then, all of a sudden, everything clicked in the second half and overtime against Purdue. Guy got going, and that confidence carried over to the controversial final seconds against Auburn. Teammate De'Andre Hunter—easily the most NBA-ready player in this game—also asserted himself in the second half against Purdue. With Guy and Hunter leading the way, Virginia has two big-time scorers to Texas Tech's one (Jarrett Culver). Points will be at an absolute premium, and I like Virginia in a close, choppy game.
Will the Winning Team Score More Than 55 Points?
David Gardner
Yes, but barely. Obviously, this game is going to be a rock fight. Texas Tech has the nation's No. 1 adjusted defensive efficiency, and Virginia is no slouch either at No. 5. These are also two of the best coaching staffs in the country, and they are going to exploit each other's offensive weaknesses. Get ready for the college basketball equivalent of this year's Super Bowl.
David Kenyon
No, the national champion scores below 55. Even if the answer were yes, would the winning team crack 60? Don't get me wrong. Like I mentioned earlier, scoring is great! It would be more entertaining if both offenses catch fire and the title game becomes a three-point shootout like UVA-Purdue in the Elite Eight. But defense will rule the night.
Kerry Miller
By a slim margin, yes. I see this as a 58-57 type of affair, followed immediately by many complaints (not from me, though) about how unwatchable low-scoring basketball is. Even if this ends up a 43-41 rock fight, let's preemptively remind people that "The Game of the Century" in college football was a 9-6 overtime affair in which neither team scored a touchdown. These are the two best defenses in the nation, and they both play at a slow pace. So yes, points will be tough to come by. That doesn't make it bad basketball.
Elliott Pohnl
It is tempting to say no here, but 55 is a ridiculously low number. For the sake of basketball fans worldwide, I'm feeling optimistic and predicting both teams break into the 60s thanks to a lot of made free throws.
Will the Ending Be as Dramatic/Controversial as Virginia vs. Auburn?
David Gardner
I don't know, but I hope so. A whistle in the final minute will always be controversial. In the end, the endless debates and controversies that arise are among the reasons we love sports. It seems unlikely Virginia is going to be involved in even more drama than what took place against Auburn or Purdue, but I, for one, am rooting for it.
David Kenyon
I sure hope it's as dramatic. Given the slow-paced styles of both teams, a blowout is unlikely. And unless you have a rooting interest, what fun is a championship game without a tight margin in the closing moments? I could do without the controversy. (It was a double dribble. It was also a foul.) But sometimes that's part of the deal.
Kerry Miller
No way. How can anything be more dramatic than multiple missed calls and a player canning three consecutive pressure-packed free throws to win in the Final Four? Even if we end up with a Kris Jenkins type of buzzer-beating situation, I don't think it would be as wild as what happened in that first game in Minneapolis. But you better believe I'm pulling for something hopelessly unpredictable and jaw-dropping to transpire.
Elliott Pohnl
We all thought what happened in the first round against New Mexico State wouldn't happen again, but Auburn once again fouled a three-point shooter with almost no time left on the clock. So in the words of Kevin Garnett: Anything is possible. Controversial or not, I expect Virginia and Texas Tech to play a close game with few big runs.
Who Will Be Named Most Outstanding Player?
David Gardner
Ty Jerome. Kyle Guy is Virginia's emotional leader, but Jerome has been its best player throughout the NCAA tournament. He has posted consecutive 20-point games heading into the national championship. If Virginia pulls out the win Monday night, it'll most likely be because Jerome willed the Cavaliers to another victory.
David Kenyon
Jerome has been UVA's most consistent player throughout the tournament and had a team-high 21 points against Auburn. If the Wahoos win, it will likely be because he shouldered the offense against a Texas Tech defense that is so challenging to beat inside the arc. However, I'd be easily convinced Guy should be the choice for MOP if he knocks down a few clutch second-half shots again.
Kerry Miller
Jerome. Guy won the Final Four game with six points in the final 10 seconds, but Jerome was the clear-cut star up until that point. He finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and he only committed two turnovers against Auburn's overbearing ball pressure. The fact Auburn's 13-0 run began the moment Jerome went to the bench with his fourth foul should tell you all you need to know about his importance to this team.
Elliott Pohnl
Guy has finally looked like himself for the last three halves of the NCAA tournament. In what figures to be a perimeter-heavy game on both sides, Guy has the best chance of anyone to get a few good looks. Even if he only connects on four three-pointers and the Cavaliers win, that should be enough to take home MOP honors.
The Biggest X-Factor Will Be...?
David Gardner
Tariq Owens. He suffered what at first appeared to be a season-threatening right leg injury on Saturday night. He even went back to the locker room for a few minutes before making a surprise return, not only to the bench but to the game. Texas Tech will need his offense and athleticism to overcome Virginia.
David Kenyon
Owens. His presence near the rim is essential on both ends of the floor. Not only is he a feared shot blocker with 2.5 rejections per game (and 13 total in the tournament), but he's an exceptional two-point shooter at 67.8 percent. Throw in his occasional long-range impact, and Owens can prevent easy buckets, create easy chances of his own and really frustrate UVA if he makes a deep shot or two.
Kerry Miller
Which freshman guard rises to the occasion for a big bucket? Virginia's Kihei Clark hit some crucial threes in the Sweet 16 win over Oregon and had nine points against Auburn. Texas Tech's Kyler Edwards doesn't play as much, but he is 6-of-8 from three-point range over his last four games. If one of those players clearly wins the head-to-head battle, it would be a major boost to his team's chance of winning. Also, Virginia's turnovers will be a huge factor. Nine or more, and the Cavaliers will be in trouble.
Elliott Pohnl
Owens returned—albeit briefly—from a gruesome-looking ankle and knee injury Saturday night. He is expected to play Monday and brings a level of energy that can be the difference in close games. Even if the Red Raiders aren't able to get the W, I look for Owens to have a big night and control the paint against the Cavaliers.
The Most Memorable Moment Will Be...?
David Gardner
The players are the heart of games and the reason we watch. However, the most emotionally satisfying moments on this night will likely come from one of the coaches. Chris Beard is less than a decade removed from coaching semi-professional basketball, and he is so emotional that he once broke his hand punching a whiteboard at halftime. His reaction if the Red Raiders pull this off will be worth watching. And on the other side, watching Dick Bennett celebrate with his son, Tony, would be, too. (If he's even in the building.)
David Kenyon
Whatever happens in the final seconds. Since it's probably going to be a low-scoring affair, I'm pulling for a tie entering the closing minutes, a couple of late lead changes and a game-deciding shot in the air at the buzzer. Wishful thinking? Probably. But on a night ruled by defense, a pivotal offensive play sure would be welcomed.
Kerry Miller
After the game, the most memorable moment will be when Tony Bennett cuts the final thread of the net and subsequently screams "This one is for you, dad!" into the microphone for his father nervously watching from his hotel room. But during the game, the key moment that turns things around for Virginia will occur with around eight minutes remaining in the second half. It will be Mamadi Diakite rejecting a Jarrett Culver shot, resulting in one of the only fast-break buckets by either side in the entire game. Not only will it be a fast-break bucket, but it will be a three-pointer courtesy of De'Andre Hunter. Book it.
Elliott Pohnl
In an NCAA tournament lacking its usual amount of buzzer-beaters and thrilling finishes, Virginia big man Mamadi Diakite calmly drained a 10-footer to send the Elite Eight game to overtime and, possibly, pave the way for Virginia to win the title. Even though it didn't happen in the championship game, that will be more memorable than anything that happens Monday night because the Cavaliers never get to this point without it.
Which Player Will Have the Best NBA Career?
David Gardner
Jarrett Culver. Even after he suffered through one of the worst performances of his career for most of Saturday night, Culver had enough confidence to put up the dagger three-pointer that helped Texas Tech advance to the national championship game. It's that confidence—along with an abundance of athletic talent—that will carry Culver for many years to come in the NBA.
David Kenyon
Culver. The biggest question NBA teams will ask is whether he has an elite skill, but his game has no glaring weaknesses. Culver will be a versatile contributor on offense, particularly if his consistency from three-point range improves. That's the key to his NBA upside. Even when he's not scoring, though, he can produce as a rebounder and passer to complement his reliable defense.
Kerry Miller
Culver and De'Andre Hunter are the obvious answers. Give me Ty Jerome, though. He might never be named an All-Star, but I see him having a Kirk Hinrich type of career in which he's nearly a full-time starter into his mid-30s. He's a savvy guard who both shoots and passes well, and he's obviously a valuable defender. For Jerome's sake, hopefully he has better luck in the playoffs than Hinrich did. That dude played in the Association for 13 years and never once made it to the conference finals, let alone got a championship ring.
Elliott Pohnl
Culver has played two of his worst games as a sophomore in Texas Tech's two biggest wins. But with all eyes on him as a soon-to-be top-five draft pick, I expect him to assert himself more than usual from the jump. His length and fluidity translate well to the next level. Virgnia's De'Andre Hunter improved his numbers and NBA stock dramatically this year and could be a Trevor Ariza type at the next level. But if you want a superstar, you want Culver. No questions asked.