Video: Fan Pours Beer on Himself Thinking Auburn Won, Gets Arrested After Loss

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 7, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 06: Bryce Brown #2 of the Auburn Tigers reacts after being defeated by the Virginia Cavaliers 63-62 during the 2019 NCAA Final Four semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 6, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

One Auburn fan experienced the thrill of victory, the agony of defeat and the wrath of security in one beer-soaked moment Saturday night.

The Auburn fan below dumped a beer on his head in celebration, believing Auburn had beaten Virginia after Kyle Guy's three-pointer didn't fall at the buzzer.

But referees called a foul on Samir Doughty after reviewing the play, Guy hit all three of his foul shots, Virginia came away with the 63-62 win, and the drenched fan was arrested, per B/R's Master Tesfatsion (warning: NSFW):

Tesfatsion clarified that the man had been "belligerent and kicking chairs over after Auburn lost."

Talk about experiencing every possible emotion. To quote Homer Simpson: "To alcohol! The cause of, and solution to, all of life's problems." In this case, mostly the cause.

Related

    Zion Wins Naismith Award 🏆

    Joins KD and AD as the only freshmen to win the award

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Zion Wins Naismith Award 🏆

    Joins KD and AD as the only freshmen to win the award

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Odds Advice, Key Player Predictions for Title Game

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Odds Advice, Key Player Predictions for Title Game

    Joe Tansey
    via Bleacher Report

    Everything to Know About the National Championship 🏆

    📝 Biggest storylines 👀 Underrated players to watch 🔑 Keys to winning it all

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Everything to Know About the National Championship 🏆

    📝 Biggest storylines 👀 Underrated players to watch 🔑 Keys to winning it all

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Heartbreak Inside the Auburn Locker Room After Loss

    Auburn Basketball logo
    Auburn Basketball

    Heartbreak Inside the Auburn Locker Room After Loss

    Ncaa
    via Ncaa