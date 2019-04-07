Video: Fan Pours Beer on Himself Thinking Auburn Won, Gets Arrested After Loss

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

One Auburn fan experienced the thrill of victory, the agony of defeat and the wrath of security in one beer-soaked moment Saturday night.

The Auburn fan below dumped a beer on his head in celebration, believing Auburn had beaten Virginia after Kyle Guy's three-pointer didn't fall at the buzzer.

But referees called a foul on Samir Doughty after reviewing the play, Guy hit all three of his foul shots, Virginia came away with the 63-62 win, and the drenched fan was arrested, per B/R's Master Tesfatsion (warning: NSFW):



Tesfatsion clarified that the man had been "belligerent and kicking chairs over after Auburn lost."

Talk about experiencing every possible emotion. To quote Homer Simpson: "To alcohol! The cause of, and solution to, all of life's problems." In this case, mostly the cause.