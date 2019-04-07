Everything You Need to Know About 2019's NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Game

0 of 6

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The 2019 NCAA men's Final Four wasn't star-studded, but there was no shortage of drama.

Top-seeded Virginia squeaked past No. 5 Auburn on three last-second free throws from Kyle Guy, while No. 3 Texas Tech held off No. 2 Michigan State with a strong defensive performance to set up a title game between two first-time participants, the Cavaliers and Red Raiders.

This game is going to be a defensive battle. Both of these teams made it this far by stifling opponents, so don't expect a high-scoring affair.

Here's everything you need to know about the title game, which tips off Monday on CBS at 9:20 p.m. ET.