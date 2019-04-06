Bret Hart Attacked by Fan During Speech at 2019 WWE Hall of Fame

Bret Hart Attacked by Fan During Speech at 2019 WWE Hall of FameApril 7, 2019
A scary situation occurred during the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony when Bret Hart was attacked by a fan.
A video taken by Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times shows the aftermath of the fan attacking Hart (warning: NSFW language):
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Someone from the crowd just ran into the ring and tackled Bret Hart during his WWE Hall of Fame speech. Here’s the aftermath. https://t.co/oZXjnUj2kp
B/R's Justin LaBar provided analysis of the scene from inside the Barclays Center:
Justin LaBar @JustinLaBar
That was a scary moment. I watched that guy run across the arena floor dive into ring and tackle Bret Hart. Every wrestler hit that ring and wanted a piece of that guy. Unbelievable. Doubt we see this setup again with no barricades around ring if they stick with this #WWEHOF
After the situation was resolved, Drake Maverick and Natalya Neidhart addressed the crowd:
Daily DDT @FanSidedDDT
Some crazy fan ran in during Bret Hart's speech and appeared to attack him. But security got him and it's all good now. Drake Maverick stepped up to the mic: "Pay no attention to that man and let's keep this going." And Nattie added: "It's time to get back to our speech."
Hart and Jim Neidhart were being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as the Hart Foundation. Natalya is speaking on behalf of her father, who died in August after hitting his head while falling.
