Report: Sean McVay Has Over $20K in Jewelry, Purses Stolen in Home Burglary

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 5, 2019

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay speaks to the media after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The home owned by Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay was burglarized Thursday night.

Per TMZ Sports, three men broke in through the back door and made off with $20,000 worth of jewelry and purses. 

TMZ added police are hoping to identify the suspects using surveillance footage from McVay's house and other houses in the area.

McVay and his family weren't in the house at the time of the burglary, but the home's security system alerted authorities to the situation. 

Per Trulia, McVay purchased the six-bedroom, six-bathroom home in Encino, California, in March 2017 after being hired by the Rams two months earlier. 

McVay is preparing for his third season with the Rams. The 33-year-old has led them to back-to-back NFC West titles and an appearance in Super Bowl LIII in February. 

