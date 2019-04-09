Biggest Winners and Losers of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

18 of 18

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Sixty-seven teams failed to win the national championship, but one in particular felt like a colossal disappointment.

From the moment Duke started kicking Kentucky's teeth in at the Champions Classic in early November, the Blue Devils were the overwhelming favorite to win it all. Because of how special Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett were, we spent nearly five months entertaining debates about whether Duke or the field was the smarter bet for this tournament.

However, the No. 1 overall seed never much looked the part of a favorite.

Even in the 23-point win over North Dakota State in the first round, the Blue Devils came out slow, trailing for a good chunk of the first half and only leading by four at intermission.

In the two subsequent games against UCF and Virginia Tech, Duke's normally excellent three-point defense was nowhere to be found. It struggled to score in the paint against UCF's Tacko Fall, and it had no answer for Virginia Tech's Kerry Blackshear Jr. on the glass, allowing the Hokies' lone big man to corral 11 offensive rebounds. In both games, the Blue Devils tested the limits of "survive and advance" when the opposing team missed multiple game-winning or game-tying shots in the final five seconds.

And in the loss to Michigan State, Duke got destroyed in turnover margin while its season-long struggles with both threes and free throws proved problematic.

We've seen plenty of incredible teams suffer a tough loss in the NCAA tournament. In 2010 (Kansas), 2011 (Ohio State) and 2017 (Villanova), the No. 1 overall seed didn't even reach the Elite Eight. In 2014 (Florida), 2015 (Kentucky) and 2016 (Kansas), the No. 1 overall seed lost in the Elite Eight or Final Four. Who will ever forget last year's No. 1 overall seed (Virginia) losing to UMBC?

But those teams each had one bad game, which can happen to anyone. With Duke, it felt like the alleged best team in the country lost three consecutive games.

The Blue Devils' 2018-19 legacy would have been better off if they had just lost to UCF in the second round. We could've chalked it up to the combination of Aubrey Dawkins catching fire and Fall causing problems in the paint no other team could—the wrong place at the wrong time for Williamson and Co.

Instead, three nail-biters leave us to question whether this team was actually that good in the first place.