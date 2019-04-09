2019 NBA Mock Draft: Predicting 1st-Round Results Post-NCAA Tournament

16 of 16

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Talen Horton-Tucker (Iowa State, SG/SF, Freshman)

The youngest NCAA prospect expected to be eligible, Horton-Tucker receives a semi-pass for his inconsistent shooting and inefficiency. Instead, the Thunder could be drawn to the flashes of shot-creation, tough shot-making, coordinated finishes and defensive activity for a 238-pound guard with a 7'1" wingspan. NBA coaches will put an emphasis on his improve his body and decision-making early.

22. Boston Celtics: Nassir Little (North Carolina, SF/PF, Freshman)

Little will look better in workouts than he did at North Carolina, assuming he's able to showcase more shooting touch/range. His stock has taken a hit regardless, after he showed limited offensive skill and feel. If he falls to the 20s, it becomes worth valuing his tremendous physical profile and betting on his ball-handling moves and jump shot to improve.

23. Utah Jazz: Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Virginia Tech, PG/SG, Sophomore)

Alexander-Walker's stock took a hit over the final two months as he struggled to finish against quality opponents. He still made notable strides this season, particularly as a playmaker averaging 4.0 assists. After a second season shooting at least 37.0 percent from three, the 6'5" combo guard should have a strong-enough first-round case.

24. Philadelphia 76ers: Tyler Herro (Kentucky, SG, Freshman)

Herro cooled off during the NCAA tournament, but the eye test still loves his textbook shooting mechanics and shot-making off movement. He won't offer much as an initiator or creator, but the Sixers can run him off screens and release him early for quick-trigger transition threes.

25. Portland Trail Blazers: Ty Jerome (Virginia, PG/SG, Junior)

After he went for 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists against Auburn, Jerome followed with 16 points, six rebounds and eight assists in the national title game. His athletic and creation limitations are evident, but his combination of 6'5" size, shooting, passing, IQ and toughness spells NBA role player.

26. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Rockets): Mfiondu Kabengele (Florida State, PF/C, Sophomore)

Kabengele caught the attention of scouts during the postseason, and now he'll have an interesting decision to make about declaring for the draft. He's still on the raw side, but 6'10", 250-pound size, improved shooting range and speciality shot-making from the post could be enough to draw first-round interest this upcoming June.

27. Brooklyn Nets (via Nuggets): KZ Okpala (Stanford, SF/PF, Sophomore)

Okpala stands out for his 6'9" positional size and athleticism that create mismatches and defensive versatility. He's a face-up scorer with an improving jumper, though he'll need to fine-tune his shot-creation and off-the-dribble skills until he becomes more consistent shooter.

28. Golden State Warriors: Chuma Okeke (Auburn, PF, Sophomore)

Before tearing his ACL against North Carolina in the Sweet 16, Okeke's draft-stock arrow was pointing up. Unlikely to find a difference-making rookie, the Warriors could look years down the road, past Okeke's recovery, and see a multi-position defender who can stretch the floor and score around the rim.

29. San Antonio Spurs (via Raptors): Matisse Thybulle (Washington, SG/SF, Senior)

Thybulle's 3.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game pop off the scouting report, and the film shows instincts and anticipation that back up the stats. He's one of the draft's most intriguing defensive prospects who's shooting (career 35.8 percent 3PT) could make or break his NBA potential. The gamble is worth it for San Antonio this late.

30. Milwaukee Bucks: Bruno Fernando (Maryland, C, Sophomore)

Fernando, 6'10", 240 pounds, could give the Bucks an enforcer and finisher around the basket, regardless of how his offensive game improves. But he did make a promising jump in 2018-19, showing better instincts as a passer and defender while flasher sharper counter footwork out of the post.