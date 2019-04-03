NASCAR's Tyler Reddick to Drive Pink No. 2 Chevy Sponsored by Dolly Parton

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Tyler Reddick will drive a pink Dolly Parton-themed car at this weekend's Alsco 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

RC Racing teased the partnership Tuesday:

The official announcement was made Wednesday:

Reddick called the collaboration for the No. 2 car an "honor" in a team statement, per RC Racing:

"It's an honor to represent Dolly Parton and her variety of businesses on our No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

"Dolly is an icon and has had a lot of success in her career, which is something I admire while trying to build my own success in NASCAR. Hopefully, we can take Dolly and the No. 2 Camaro to Victory Lane this weekend in her home state of Tennessee. I think that would be really special for everyone who is a fan of hers."

Parton did not issue a statement on the collaboration, though she did retweet the announcement.

The car features Parton's face on the hood of the car, and the rest of the vehicle will feature the logos of the country music icon's businesses.

While paint (or wrap) jobs rarely have much of an impact on the race itself, this could be an exception to the rule:

It's not clear how many races the design will be used for, but ESPN.com's Ryan McGee reported the plan is for a multirace partnership.