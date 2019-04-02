Video: Watch Phillies' Bryce Harper Get Showered with Boos in Washington Return

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 3, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - April 02: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies speaks during a press conference before the game between the Washington Nationals and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park on April 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Nationals fans didn't exactly welcome Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper back to his old stomping grounds with open arms Tuesday. 

In Harper's first trip to Nationals Park as a visitor, Nationals fans showered him with boos during a pregame tribute video:

Those boos turned into cheers and a petty tweet from the team's Twitter account when Nationals ace Max Scherzer struck Harper out in his first at-bat in the first inning:

While the Nationals can tweet whatever they like, they were the ones who didn't offer the six-time All-Star the same type of deal he received in Philadelphia. Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post reported the team's initial offer to Harper was for 10 years and $300 million, with payments deferred until 2052.

Washington then decreased the offer on Jan. 3 to 12 years and $250 million, with deferred payments until 2072.

Instead, Harper signed with the National League East-rival Phillies for 13 years and $330 million with no payment deferrals.

Related

    Report: Blue Jays, Grichuk Agree on 5-Year/$52M Extension

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Blue Jays, Grichuk Agree on 5-Year/$52M Extension

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Rockies, SP Marquez Agree to 5-Year Extension

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Rockies, SP Marquez Agree to 5-Year Extension

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lindor Could Miss 3 Weeks

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Lindor Could Miss 3 Weeks

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Braves Sign Acuna to 8-Yr/$100M Extension

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Braves Sign Acuna to 8-Yr/$100M Extension

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report