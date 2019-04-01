Rick Reilly's New Book Details How Donald Trump Allegedly Cheats at Golf

The sitting president is apparently a cheater.

At least he is when he's on the golf course, according to the new book Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump by former Sports Illustrated writer Rick Reilly.

Zeke Miller of the Associated Press noted the book details "dozens of examples of underhanded golf behavior by the president," including a time when Donald Trump allegedly didn't account for two balls he hit in the water while playing with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson in 2017.

"In golf, he's definitely not exonerated," Reilly told the AP. "There's been dozens and dozens of people that can declare him guilty of cheating."

Miller noted Reilly's primary motivation for writing the book was delving into Trump's claim he won 18 club championships as a golfer. Reilly didn't find any proof that the president won even one club championship and called Trump's suggestion that he had a "whopper."

Exaggerating would be nothing new for the president, though, as Glenn Kessler, Salvador Rizzo and Meg Kelly of the Washington Post reported on Monday that Trump has made 9,451 false or misleading claims in his 801 days in office based on The Fact Checker's database.

One of the most notable passages of Reilly's book describes how caddies at the Winged Foot Golf Club in New York nicknamed him Pele because he allegedly used to kick his ball onto the fairway so often.

Sports announcer Mike Tirico and boxer Oscar De La Hoya were among those who said Trump cheated at golf while playing with them.

"I don't know much about politics, but I know golf and it really offended me, not as a voter or as a citizen—just as a golfer," Reilly said of Trump's alleged cheating practices.

