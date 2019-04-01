NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 2019: Elite 8 Scores, Final Four Bracket

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The Final Four for the 2019 NCAA women's basketball tournament is set with the conclusion of the Elite Eight on Monday.

The UConn Huskies and Oregon Ducks are already through to the national semifinals, two teams at opposite ends of the spectrum historically speaking. UConn is through to the Final Four for the 12th consecutive year, while Oregon is making its first trip.

In Monday's first game, the second-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes were matched up with the No. 1 overall seed Baylor Lady Bears. The reigning national champion Notre Dame Fighting Irish and No. 2 Stanford Cardinal would close the curtain on the regional finals.

Here are the scores from Monday and a recap of the action.

2019 NCAA Women's Tournament Schedule/Results (Elite Eight)

No. 1 Baylor def. No. 2 Iowa, 85-53

No. 1 Notre Dame def. No. 2 Stanford, 84-68

Bracket

The full bracket for the 2019 women's NCAA tournament can be viewed at NCAA.com.

No. 1 Baylor 85, No. 2 Iowa 53

Megan Gustafson has been excellent throughout the 2018-19 regular season and into the NCAA tournament. The Hawkeyes star needed to be superhuman for her team to have any shot of upsetting Baylor.

The Lady Bears rolled over the Hawkeyes 85-53, with Baylor's depth and defense simply overwhelming Iowa.

Gustafson had 23 points and nine rebounds and hit a significant benchmark in the second half. She reached 1,000 points for the season, joining Kelsey Plum, Odyssey Sims and Jackie Stiles as the only players to reach that mark.

Gustafson was the outlier for Iowa. The Lady Bears were content to let the senior forward enjoy success inside while stifling her supporting cast. The Hawkeyes shot 32.1 percent from the field and committed 16 turnovers.

The Iowa defense didn't have much of an answer for Baylor's efficient post-centric offense, either. Lauren Cox had a team-high 22 points, adding 11 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks to a great all-around night. DiDi Richards (16 points, 10 rebounds) had a double-double as well.

Together, Cox and Richards nearly out-rebounded Iowa on their own, with the Hawkeyes collecting 26 boards.

Baylor has won its four tournament games by an average of 38.3 points. The Lady Bears are firing on all cylinders, which is bad news for Oregon.

No. 1 Notre Dame 84, No. 2 Stanford 68

Winning ugly was Stanford's approach in the last two rounds, and the strategy was working for the Cardinal through the first half Monday. They led Notre Dame 33-26 heading into the locker room, with the Fighting Irish well below the 89.2-point-per-game pace they've set this season.

The plan unraveled in the third quarter. Notre Dame closed the quarter on an 11-2 run and outscored Stanford 26-13 over the 10-minute period. The Fighting Irish continued to pour it on in the fourth, scoring 32 points and putting the game out of reach.

Jackie Young was a big reason for Notre Dame's second-half turnaround. Nineteen of her 25 points came after halftime.

Young also grabbed 10 rebounds to earn her 11th double-double of the season. Jessica Shepard also had her third double-double (11 points, 14 rebounds) of the tournament. Arike Ogunbowale, last year's Final Four hero, didn't have an efficient night, shooting 6-of-19 from the floor. She still finished with 21 points and helped to provide an offensive spark in the third and fourth quarters.

The stage is now set for a rematch between Notre Dame and Connecticut. The two teams delivered an instant classic in last year's semifinals, and this year will likely be no different.