Look: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Deletes Tweet of Photoshopped Bryce Harper

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper will enter Nationals Park as a visitor for the first time Tuesday, and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser reportedly didn't hide her feelings about that development.

On Monday, she posted and then deleted a photoshopped picture of Harper that compared him to Revolutionary War-era traitor Benedict Arnold.

Chip Brierre of ABC 7 shared the image that had Benedict crossed out for Bryce in the bottom right corner:

Harper spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Washington Nationals and won a National League MVP, Rookie of the Year and Silver Slugger while earning six All-Star Game nods.

However, the team didn't win a single playoff series during his tenure, and he signed a 13-year, $330 million deal with the division-rival Phillies this past offseason. To make matters worse for Nationals fans, Harper drilled two home runs and helped lead Philadelphia to three wins in the first three games of the season.

"It's definitely going to be weird," Harper said of his return to his old stomping grounds, per Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post. "I can't imagine flying into the airport, into Dulles, and taking that 45-minute drive to stay in a hotel instead of my place."

If Bowser's since-deleted tweet was any indication, don't expect Nationals fans to welcome the slugger back with open arms Tuesday.