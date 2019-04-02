MLB's Next 10 Stars to Know Before Their 2019 Breakouts

0 of 10

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

When "what's now?" meets "what's next?", you get the next generation of MLB stars. Who will fill that role in 2019?

Let's take a look.

To qualify, a player must possess the hype, opportunity, experience and skill set to break out in the near term while retaining his rookie status entering the season.

Nothing is guaranteed, but all 10 of these guys have a legitimate shot to become game-changers in the months ahead.