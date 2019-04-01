Tom Brady Joins Twitter, Tweets He's Retiring as April Fools' Joke

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2019

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrate the teams 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Al Bello/Getty Images

Tom Brady joined Twitter on Monday to announce his retirement. But it's April Fools' Day, so he's obviously playing a prank with the retirement business.

Props to Brady for joining Twitter and immediately participating in the most essential tradition of the platform: trolling. To fully get into the Twitter spirit, all he has to do next is create a burner account to drag the people he doesn't like, fire off a few memes that made the rounds on Reddit weeks ago and argue with people about whatever topic we've all decided to be collectively enraged over.

The Rock was quick to welcome Brady in typical Twitter fashion:

Welcome to Twitter, Tom. You'll learn to...well, tolerate it like the rest of us.

