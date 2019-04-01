Joey Bosa Reportedly Will Appear in HBO's 'Game of Thrones'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2019

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

Joey Bosa sacks quarterbacks for the Los Angeles Chargers, but he may also be fighting White Walkers for the Mother of Dragons soon enough. 

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Bosa will appear in HBO's hit series Game of Thrones during its final season this spring:

Being an NFL player is about as cool as jobs get, but having a cameo on Thrones? Now that's a career highlight. It's unclear what Bosa's role on the show will be, but any part in the cultural phenomenon that is Game of Thrones is definitely a checkmark on the bucket list for any fan. 

Related

    AB Offers Advice to NFL Players Unhappy with Current Teams

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AB Offers Advice to NFL Players Unhappy with Current Teams

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    Chargers Announce 2019 Offseason Workouts, OTA Dates

    Los Angeles Chargers logo
    Los Angeles Chargers

    Chargers Announce 2019 Offseason Workouts, OTA Dates

    Gavino Borquez
    via Chargers Wire

    Report: Lions Sign C.J. Anderson

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Lions Sign C.J. Anderson

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Duke Johnson Asks Browns to Trade Him

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Duke Johnson Asks Browns to Trade Him

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report