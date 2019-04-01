Sean McVay Pranked Kliff Kingsbury About Tampering with Patrick Mahomes

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Sean McVay's got pranks.

The Los Angeles Rams head coach said during an appearance on the Adam Schefter Podcast that he pulled a fast one on new Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, convincing him he had committed tampering when the pair attended dinner with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes:

"We have a mutual friend that I put his name in my phone as [NFL commissioner] Roger Goodell. I had this friend send me a text saying, 'I can't believe you're at dinner with Kingsbury and Mahomes. You know better than this. This is tampering. You're both losing picks.'

"I showed Kliff the text, and he saw a ghost. I said, 'You better call [Cardinals general manager] Steve Keim right away.' He said, 'I thought I was going to lose the No. 1 overall pick.'

"We couldn't let it go on too long, but it was pretty good. We got him good."

McVay told Schefter that Kingsbury later responded to the prank, texting him to say, "That's messed up. I'm getting you back, man."

He'll have his chance twice a season when the Rams and Cardinals face off in the NFC West rivalry.