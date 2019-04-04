Every NFL Team's Biggest Red Flag Heading into April

0 of 32

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

We're just about a month into 2019 NFL free agency and three weeks away from the draft. Teams have already made a ton of changes, and they'll make more soon enough.

Those changes have already shaken the NFL to its core. Nowhere is that more evident than on the shores of Lake Erie, where a Cleveland Browns team that's been a punchline for years is now the betting favorite to win the AFC North after making a number of veteran acquisitions.

However, while franchises across the NFL have already filled a ton of holes on rosters and addressed needs, every team also has a red flag hanging over it as April begins.

For most, it's a position group that remains an area of weakness. For others, it's a potential contract impasse or roster battle. For those Browns, it's neither...but we'll get to them soon enough.

There's no better place to start a look at red flags than with some red birds.

Jump to:

1. Cardinals 2. Falcons 3. Ravens 4. Bills

5. Panthers 6. Bears 7. Bengals 8. Browns

9. Cowboys 10. Broncos 11. Lions 12. Packers

13. Texans 14. Colts 15. Jaguars 16. Chiefs

17. Chargers 18. Rams 19. Dolphins 20. Vikings

21. Patriots 22. Saints 23. Giants 24. Jets

25. Raiders 26. Eagles 27. Steelers 28. 49ers

29. Seahawks 30. Buccaneers 31. Titans 32. Washington