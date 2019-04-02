2019 NFL Mock Draft: Latest Predictions for 1st-Round Prospects

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Draft month is finally here! After weeks and months of rampant speculation about the 2019 NFL draft, buckle up; all of that is about to continue on an even greater scale.

Legitimate news will be mixed in with a tremendous amount of misdirection, with rumors and reports emerging at any moment.

Cutting through the noise is difficult, but it's necessary.

This mock draft is based on best player available at a position of relative need while accounting for the latest believable reports. And the simple truth? We could be wrong. Welcome to the NFL draft.

2019 NFL Draft Round 1

1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

8. Detroit Lions: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

9. Buffalo Bills: Devin White, LB, LSU

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

12. Green Bay Packers: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

13. Miami Dolphins: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

14. Atlanta Falcons: Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

15. Washington: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

16. Carolina Panthers: Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

17. New York Giants (via CLE): Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

18. Minnesota Vikings: Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

19. Tennessee Titans: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

21. Seattle Seahawks: Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

22. Baltimore Ravens: Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

23. Houston Texans: Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State

24. Oakland Raiders (via CHI): Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida

26. Indianapolis Colts: Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

27. Oakland Raiders (via DAL): Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

30. Green Bay Packers (via NO): Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama

31. Los Angeles Rams: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

32. New England Patriots: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Every year, one standout college football player falls in NFL mock drafts for what seems like no apparent reason. Ed Oliver appears to be that person in 2019.

Despite three years of dominance at Houston, the defensive tackle has constantly been listed in the 11-20 range. Considering he was touted as a potential No. 1 overall pick for multiple seasons and kept producing at an elite level, it doesn't make sense.

But the NFL is strange sometimes.

Fortunately for Oliver, his tremendous pro day should've elevated his stock once again. He ran a 4.73-second 40-yard dash and posted a 4.22-second short shuttle, per Sam Khan Jr. of ESPN.

Oliver is a top-five talent. He has top-five measurables and athletic testing. Perhaps he should actually be a top-five pick, NFL?

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

Ric Tapia/Associated Press

The early expectation is that the first round will be heavy on quarterbacks and defensive linemen. Throw in the most-hyped players―T.J. Hockenson and D.K. Metcalf―among them, and potential Day 1 starters slide further down the draft.

Someone could be getting a steal in Deandre Baker.

According to Pro Football Focus, the cornerback didn't allow a touchdown in either of the 2017 or 2018 seasons. During that time, he collected five interceptions and broke up 20 passes.

Though Baker has steadily fallen in mock drafts, the lack of attention likely has a good reason. At this point, why would any team with a first-round pick in the 20s put any attention on him? They're looking for Baker to fall into their lap.

And if he lands on an established roster, Baker can thrive immediately.

Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Jimmy Graham used to be a seam-wrecking tight end. In 2018, he barely made a difference for the Green Bay Packers.

While the Packers are keeping him for 2019, they must address the future of the position. Assuming Hockenson is unavailable for Green Bay at 12, the pick acquired in last year's trade with the New Orleans Saints is a prime moment for a tight end.

Irv Smith Jr. is the younger, cheaper version of what the Packers are hoping Graham provides.

Last season at Alabama, Smith reeled in 44 passes for 710 yards and seven touchdowns. His 16.1-yard average ranked fourth among FBS tight ends with at least 20 catches.

Green Bay needs to improve defensively, but it's well beyond time for the Packers to start adding potentially elite talent on offense. Aaron Rodgers won't be around forever.

