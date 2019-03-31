Video: Watch Bryce Brown Complete Unreal Solo 8-0 Run vs. Kentucky in Elite 8

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 31, 2019

  1. Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar?

  2. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  3. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  4. MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts

  5. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  6. Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs

  7. Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness

  8. Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness

  9. UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness

  10. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  11. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  12. Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets

  13. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  14. Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness

  15. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  16. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  17. Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell

  18. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  19. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  20. Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record

Right Arrow Icon

Bryce Brown is doing everything he can to lift the Auburn Tigers to their first-ever Final Four.

The Tigers trailed the Kentucky Wildcats 37-30 with 19:36 left in the second half of their Elite Eight clash Sunday.

After Jared Harper sank two free throws for Auburn, Brown exploded for eight points in less than a minute, putting the team ahead 40-37.

At one point, the senior guard did a great Reggie Miller impression, intercepting a pass by PJ Washington and immediately draining a three-pointer.

Related

    Watch Live: No. 2 MSU Leading No. 1 Duke 👀

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Watch Live: No. 2 MSU Leading No. 1 Duke 👀

    Ncaa
    via Ncaa

    No. 5 Auburn Takes Down No. 2 UK in OT 🚨

    Auburn makes their 1st ever Final Four

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    No. 5 Auburn Takes Down No. 2 UK in OT 🚨

    Auburn makes their 1st ever Final Four

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Auburn's Brown on Solo 8-0 Run

    Video Play Button
    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Auburn's Brown on Solo 8-0 Run

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Updated Elite Eight Results and Predictions

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Updated Elite Eight Results and Predictions

    Bleacher Report College Basketball Staff
    via Bleacher Report