Video: Watch Bryce Brown Complete Unreal Solo 8-0 Run vs. Kentucky in Elite 8

Video: Watch Bryce Brown Complete Unreal Solo 8-0 Run vs. Kentucky in Elite 8March 31, 2019
Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar?
Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear
29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points
MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts
Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami
Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs
Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness
Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness
UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness
OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped
Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll
Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets
Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year
Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness
Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine
LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books
Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell
Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka
LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album
Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record
Bryce Brown is doing everything he can to lift the Auburn Tigers to their first-ever Final Four.
The Tigers trailed the Kentucky Wildcats 37-30 with 19:36 left in the second half of their Elite Eight clash Sunday.
After Jared Harper sank two free throws for Auburn, Brown exploded for eight points in less than a minute, putting the team ahead 40-37.
At one point, the senior guard did a great Reggie Miller impression, intercepting a pass by PJ Washington and immediately draining a three-pointer.
Watch Live: No. 2 MSU Leading No. 1 Duke 👀