March Madness 2019: The All-Tournament Team Through Elite 8

Ty Jerome, Virginia

Whenever Kyle Guy struggled, Jerome steadied the offense and made critical shots in both the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight. He's the biggest reason Virginia reached its first Final Four in 35 years. So far, the veteran guard has amassed 62 points, 22 assists and eight steals while shooting 40.7 percent from three-point range.

Jared Harper, Auburn

Harper was a pivotal contributor to Auburn's upset of North Carolina, providing nine points and 11 assists. He followed that performance with 26 points and five assists to stun Kentucky. Entering the Final Four, the slippery point guard has averaged 17.5 points and 6.5 assists.

RJ Barrett, Duke

After tallying 26 points and 14 rebounds in Duke's first-round victory, Barrett hit a game-winning shot against UCF with 11 seconds remaining. His 18-point, 11-assist showing nudged the Blue Devils through the Sweet 16, and he netted 21 points in the Elite Eight.

Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga

Now that Gonzaga is eliminated, Hachimura is likely headed to the NBA. While his junior campaign ended in disappointment, he still collected 66 points and 23 rebounds to help the Zags reach the Elite Eight.

Mamadi Diakite, Virginia

Through four games, Diakite has provided a consistent impact. The forward has netted 52 points and grabbed 36 rebounds on 64.9 percent shooting from the field. Most importantly, he dropped in a game-tying buzzer-beater against Purdue in the Elite Eight. Virginia won in overtime.