Final Four 2019: Full Breakdown, Predictions and Stars to Watch

Harry How/Getty Images

Defense Wins Championships?

In each of the previous 17 seasons of KenPom history, the national champion finished the NCAA tournament ranked in the top 18 in adjusted defensive efficiency. Defense has always been a key piece of the puzzle in the Big Dance.

However, the best defense rarely wins. While the champ always ranks in the top 18, it's usually outside the top four. The only exceptions were 2008 Kansas and 2013 Louisville, each of which was No. 1 in AdjDE that year.

Virginia (No. 5) and Michigan State (No. 8) are in that sweet spot, but Texas Tech—after blowing out Michigan in the Sweet 16—is far and away the most efficient defense in the country. As previously mentioned, the Red Raiders now have the most efficient D in KenPom history.

Can they ride that to a title or will they flame out in the Final Four like the top-ranked defenses of 2017 Gonzaga, 2015 Kentucky and 2012 Louisville did? If it's Texas Tech vs. Virginia for all the marbles, will either team score 45 points? And would that pairing change college basketball as we know it, turning team defense into the No. 1 priority for every coach?

Best Run Ever?

Just to get to this point, Auburn had to go through Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky in succession. Those teams have 6,830 wins, 52 Final Fours and 17 national championships between them. (For Auburn, this is the first Final Four in school history and also the first season with at least 30 wins.)

Even the opener against 30-4 New Mexico State was never expected to be a gimme for the Tigers. One could easily make the case this has already been the most impressive run to the Final Four that we have ever seen. Maybe George Mason going through Michigan State, North Carolina, Wichita State and Connecticut as a No. 11 seed in 2006 was better, but that's probably it.

So if Auburn goes on to win it all—adding a victory over No. 1 Virginia and either No. 2 Michigan State or No. 3 Texas Tech to its list of accomplishments—that has to be the best championship run ever, right?

Save your 1997 Arizona arguments. I know that's the only team to beat three No. 1 seeds in the same tournament, but the Wildcats' other three games were against teams seeded No. 10, No. 12 and No. 13. That is probably the best title run of the 64/65/68-team era, and it wouldn't even compare to what Auburn could boast with two more victories.

First Championship Ever?

Neither Auburn nor Texas Tech has ever been to the Final Four before this year. Virginia hasn't been there since 1984, and it didn't play in the championship game in either of its trips to the Final Four.

Both Auburn and Texas Tech are attempting to do the nearly impossible, as 51 of the last 52 national champions had played in at least one Final Four before winning it all.

The only one to buck that trend was Connecticut in 1999, and those Huskies didn't exactly come out of nowhere. In the nine seasons before breaking through, they made it to the Sweet 16 six times and got to the Elite Eight three times. Auburn (in 1986) and Texas Tech (last year) had each only been to the Elite Eight once before this year.

Still, if we assume these teams are equals at this point, there's a 75 percent chance some team is going to be winning its first men's basketball championship. And even if it's the other team (Michigan State) that gets the job done, it'll be the first time since 2000 that the Big Ten has won it all. Either way, some long slump is about to end.

From Worst to Best?

Virginia made infamous history last year by becoming the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed in the men's NCAA tournament. Tony Bennett's pack-line D was already getting a stigma as a system that couldn't produce a national championship, and that loss raised the doubts to the umpteenth power.

But now Virginia is in the Final Four and is the remaining favorite to win it all. If the Cavaliers—with largely the same roster—can go from losing to UMBC in one tournament to losing to nobody in the next one, it would be one of the most incredible rebounds in any sport ever. I can't even think of a comparable one-year transition from the lowest of lows to the highest of highs.