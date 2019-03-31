TMZ: Zion Williamson's Busted Nike PG 2.5 PE Shoe Missing; 'Worth Around $250K'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 31, 2019

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 20: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Zion Williamson #1 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts after falling as his shoe breaks in the first half of the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 20, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Zion Williamson's Nike shoe that exploded during a Feb. 20 game against North Carolina, the same game he suffered a knee injury, has reportedly gone missing, according to TMZ Sports.

Per that report, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said that "Nike reps came out to Durham and inspected the shoe in hopes of identifying the problem. But it's unclear who has the shoe now."

When Williamson was asked who had the shoe, he said to ask Krzyzewski. The Duke athletic department told TMZ Sports they were unaware of who ended up with the shoe, and a Nike spokesperson also said they didn't have any information on the shoe's whereabouts.

It's mystery, and a potentially expensive one. Ken Goldin from Goldin Auctions estimated the shoe could be worth as much as $250,000, perhaps making it the most valuable broken—and missing—shoe in the world.

