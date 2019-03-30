Highlights: Watch Carsen Edwards Drop 42 Points, 10 3s on Virginia in Elite 8

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 31, 2019

Carsen Edwards delivered a performance that will be remembered for years, albeit in an 80-75 overtime loss to the Virginia Cavaliers in the Elite Eight of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

The Purdue Boilermakers star had a game-high 42 points on Saturday, with Ryan Cline and Nojel Eastern (seven points) finishing as Purdue's second-highest scorers.

Three-point shooting fueled Edwards' offensive explosion, as he shot 10-of-19 from beyond the arc.

Unfortunately for Edwards and Purdue, his turnover in the final seconds of overtime will be one of the lasting images of the game. Running up the court off an inbounds pass, he fired a pass off the hand of Cline and out of bounds.

