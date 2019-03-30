Video: Watch Zach Norvell Jr. Cross Up Texas Tech's Norense Odiase in Elite 8

Video: Watch Zach Norvell Jr. Cross Up Texas Tech's Norense Odiase in Elite 8March 31, 2019
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Zach Norvell Jr. took full advantage of a defensive mismatch in the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Elite Eight of the NCAA men's basketball tournament on Saturday.
Gonzaga forced Texas Tech to switch 6'8" center Norense Odiase onto the 6'5" Norvell. Whether or not there was a wet spot, the sequence ended somewhat predictably, with Norvell making Odiase look foolish before finding Brandon Clarke for a two-handed jam.
Odiase got the last laugh, as the Red Raiders won 75-69 to advance to the Final Four.
