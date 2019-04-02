Each MLB Team's Young Player with the Most Superstar Upside

1 of 6

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Baltimore Orioles: OF Yusniel Diaz

Yusniel Diaz, the key return in the trade that sent Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers last summer, hit .306 with a home run in 36 spring at-bats and begins the season at Double-A for the Baltimore Orioles.

Overall, the 22-year-old has hit .282 across three minor league seasons and has the tools to be a strong everyday player. If he keeps hitting, the rebuilding O's won't keep him down long.

Boston Red Sox: 3B Rafael Devers

Rafael Devers hit 21 home runs and 24 doubles in 121 games last season and taxied onto the stardom runway.

The 22-year-old could achieve full liftoff for the Boston Red Sox in 2019 after he hit .385 with a .954 OPS in the Grapefruit League and went 6-for-17 with a pair of doubles to kick off the new campaign.

New York Yankees: INF Gleyber Torres

Gleyber Torres hit .271 with 24 home runs and finished third in 2018's American League Rookie of the Year balloting. Can he make the jump from possible star to unambiguous star for the New York Yankees?

All signs point to yes for the 22-year-old Venezuelan.

"He's just a confident kid that loves the game," manager Aaron Boone said, per Dan Martin of the New York Post. "He's one of those guys that wants to be great. You feel like he's on a mission and expects a lot out of himself."

Tampa Bay Rays: INF Willy Adames

Willy Adames hit just .178 this spring for the Tampa Bay Rays, though he did launch a pair of home runs. He made the Opening Day roster as the club's starting shortstop, then he opened the season 0-for-10 with six strikeouts.

The small-market Rays should be patient with the 23-year-old, who hit .278 with 10 home runs in 85 games for Tampa Bay last season and clearly has nothing left to prove in the minors.

Touted infield prospect Wander Franco warrants mention, but he has yet to play above Single-A. For the moment, we'll give this spot to Adames.

Toronto Blue Jays: 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s MLB debut was delayed by a spring oblique injury, but the malady shouldn't keep him away for long.

The 20-year-old hit .381 with a 1.073 OPS across four minor league levels last season and entered the exhibition slate with a shot to make the Toronto Blue Jays' 25-man roster—service-time shenanigans aside.

"We've said all along he's on an expedited timeframe—he's a younger age than every player in all of Triple-A this year—so we are not holding him back." Jays president Mark Shapiro told Sportsnet TV (via MLB.com). "We're speeding him up."