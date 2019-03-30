Elite 8 2019 Odds: Gonzaga Replaces Zion Williamson, Duke as Title Favorites

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

After a couple of close calls early on in the 2019 men's NCAA tournament, Zion Williamson and the Duke Blue Devils are no longer the favorites to cut down the nets in Minnesota on April 8.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (+280) now have the best odds entering the Elite Eight:

