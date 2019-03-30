Paul Goldschmidt Hits 3 Home Runs vs. Brewers in 2nd Game with Cardinals

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt smacked three home runs Friday as the Redbirds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-5 at Miller Park in Milwaukee.

Per MLB Stats, Goldschmidt made some history along the way:

Those homers weren't flukes, either. Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com posted the impressive exit velocity numbers:

The Cardinals and Brewers have engaged in an eventful two-game stretch.

Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong hit two home runs in the first game, but Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain had the last laugh when he robbed Jose Martinez's game-tying home run attempt with two outs in the top of the ninth:

The 31-year-old Goldschmidt, who the Arizona Diamondbacks traded to St. Louis in the offseason, didn't have a great debut thanks to three strikeouts in the 5-4 loss. However, he decided to raise his teammate's two-homer performance with one more of his own the next day to lead the Cards to the win.

The six-time All-Star has hit 33 or more home runs four times and posted a .922 OPS or better on five occasions. The smooth fielder is also a defensive weapon as evidenced by his three Gold Gloves.

Goldschmidt looks like a great fit in St. Louis, where he may call home through the 2024 season after a recent contract extension.

He'll return to the field Saturday at 7:10 p.m. ET when the Cards play the Brewers for the third matchup of a four-game series.