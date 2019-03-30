Paul Goldschmidt Hits 3 Home Runs vs. Brewers in 2nd Game with Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Hits 3 Home Runs vs. Brewers in 2nd Game with CardinalsMarch 30, 2019
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt smacked three home runs Friday as the Redbirds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-5 at Miller Park in Milwaukee.
Per MLB Stats, Goldschmidt made some history along the way:
MLB Stats @MLBStats
Paul Goldschmidt is the first player ever with a 3-homer game within his first two games with a team. h/t @EliasSports https://t.co/9tcoH4NZv9
Those homers weren't flukes, either. Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com posted the impressive exit velocity numbers:
Jenifer Langosch @LangoschMLB
Paul Goldschmidt's balls in play tonight: Home run: 105.0 mph Single: 104.9 mph Line out (centerfield): 107.3 mph Home run: 105.8 mph
The Cardinals and Brewers have engaged in an eventful two-game stretch.
Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong hit two home runs in the first game, but Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain had the last laugh when he robbed Jose Martinez's game-tying home run attempt with two outs in the top of the ninth:
The 31-year-old Goldschmidt, who the Arizona Diamondbacks traded to St. Louis in the offseason, didn't have a great debut thanks to three strikeouts in the 5-4 loss. However, he decided to raise his teammate's two-homer performance with one more of his own the next day to lead the Cards to the win.
The six-time All-Star has hit 33 or more home runs four times and posted a .922 OPS or better on five occasions. The smooth fielder is also a defensive weapon as evidenced by his three Gold Gloves.
Goldschmidt looks like a great fit in St. Louis, where he may call home through the 2024 season after a recent contract extension.
He'll return to the field Saturday at 7:10 p.m. ET when the Cards play the Brewers for the third matchup of a four-game series.
Paul Goldschmidt Hits Three Home Runs, Leads Cardinals to a 9-5 Win in Milwaukee