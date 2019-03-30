Highlights: Watch Zion Williamson's Best Dunks, Blocks in Win vs. Virginia Tech

Megan ArmstrongContributor IIIMarch 30, 2019

  1. MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts

  2. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  3. Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs

  4. Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness

  5. Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness

  6. UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness

  7. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  8. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  9. Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets

  10. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  11. Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell

  15. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  16. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  17. Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record

  18. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  19. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  20. WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos

Right Arrow Icon

If you think you've seen enough this season from Duke freshman forward Zion Williamson to know what he's capable of, think again.

Just ask Virginia Tech senior guard Justin Robinson, who thought he had Williamson beat after a successful juke only for Williamson to recover and block Robinson's layup. 

Williamson led all scorers with 23 points in No. 1 Duke's 75-73 win over No. 4 Virginia Tech in the Sweet 16 on Friday night, but the 6'7" and 285-pound probable No. 1 pick doesn't just fill one section of the box score.

He also had six rebounds, three blocks and one assist. 

Williamson's points came in various forms: dunks, floaters, putbacks, even one three-pointer. 

Duke and Williamson will next be in action Sunday against No. 2 Michigan State in the Elite Eight.

Related

    Duke Forms New Big 3 to Save Their Season 🌟

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Duke Forms New Big 3 to Save Their Season 🌟

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    Winners and Losers from Friday's Sweet 16

    Duke Basketball logo
    Duke Basketball

    Winners and Losers from Friday's Sweet 16

    Tully Corcoran
    via Bleacher Report

    Elite Eight Power Rankings 📈

    💪 Kentucky is a threat 📉 Duke drops a spot 👀 A new No. 1 emerges

    Duke Basketball logo
    Duke Basketball

    Elite Eight Power Rankings 📈

    💪 Kentucky is a threat 📉 Duke drops a spot 👀 A new No. 1 emerges

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    No. 2 UK Gets Clutch Win Against No. 3 HOU

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    No. 2 UK Gets Clutch Win Against No. 3 HOU

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report