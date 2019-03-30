Jarrett Culver, No. 3 Texas Tech Upset No. 1 Gonzaga to Advance to Final Four

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 31, 2019

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: Matt Mooney #13 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders drives to the basket against Zach Norvell Jr. #23 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament West Regional at Honda Center on March 30, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Jarrett Culver scored 19 points and Matt Mooney added 17 more as No. 3 seed Texas Tech withstood a late rally to beat No. 1 Gonzaga 75-69 on Saturday in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament.

Red Raiders guard Davide Moretti added 12 points, including two three-pointers in the final four minutes. Tariq Owens pitched in nine points, seven rebounds and five blocks.

Rui Hachimura scored 22 points for the 33-4 Bulldogs, who Vegas Insider listed as 5.5-point favorites entering the game. Brandon Clarke added 18 points and 12 rebounds.

The Red Raiders advanced to their first Final Four in school history and will face the winner of No. 1 Duke and No. 2 Michigan State on Saturday. 

The Blue Devils vs. Spartans matchup will take place Sunday at 5:05 p.m. ET.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

