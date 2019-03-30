NCAA Tournament 2019: Friday's Sweet 16 Winners and Losers

0 of 9

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The enduring image from the Sweet 16 will be that of Virginia Tech's Ahmed Hill lying on the ground having just missed an open layup that would have taken Duke to overtime. There is always heartbreak in the NCAA tournament, but this was on a different level.

As for lesser heartbreaks, a gritty Houston team came up just a possession or two short against Kentucky, LSU's frontcourt dropped the ball and Auburn's Chuma Okeke suffered an apparent season-ending knee injury during his team's rout of North Carolina.

When the final buzzers sounded, familiar names Duke, Michigan State and Kentucky all advanced to the Elite Eight, while North Carolina went home.