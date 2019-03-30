NCAA Tournament 2019: Power Ranking the Elite Eight Teams

4 of 8

Harry How/Getty Images

What We've Learned: Those late defensive struggles were just a smokescreen. Texas Tech gave up 73 points to Iowa State in the regular-season finale and then let West Virginia put up 79 in the Big 12 tournament. For a team that only allowed 73 points (in regulation) twice in its first 30 games, it was weird to see the defense broken like that—especially by a West Virginia team that struggled on offense all year and mustered just 50 points in a 75-possession game against the Red Raiders in February.

That vaunted Texas Tech D is back, though. The Red Raiders held Northern Kentucky, Buffalo and Michigan to 53.0 points per game and an absurd 80.3 points per 100 possessions. Prior to C.J. Baird making a meaningless three as time expired, Michigan was 0-of-18 from downtown against this unyielding D. They now have an adjusted defensive efficiency of 84.4. That's tied with 2014-15 (38-1) Kentucky for the second-best mark in KenPom history, just barely behind that of 2008-09 Memphis (84.2).

Most Outstanding Player Candidate: Jarrett Culver. The soon-to-be lottery pick is a big part of TTU's defensive prowess on the perimeter, but he's also the most important offensive weapon. Culver has led the Red Raiders in scoring in all three rounds, averaging 22.3 points per game. He is only 10-of-39 (25.6 percent) from three-point range over his last eight games—1-of-9 in the last two contests—but he is an ever-present threat to bury a dagger, scoring at least 15 points in 11 straight.

X-Factor: Secondary scoring. Davide Moretti finally hit a few threes in the win over Michigan to end his tourney drought, but the big question all year for Texas Tech has been: Who shows up on offense aside from Culver?

Moretti, Matt Mooney and Tariq Owens are each more than capable of putting points on the board. However, Moretti is threes-or-bust, and neither Mooney nor Owens has tallied more than 16 in a game since January. Texas Tech doesn't need much scoring to support this defense, but it could win it all if those three secondary scorers reach double digits in each remaining game.

Championship Blueprint: Do not let up on defense. Every red-hot offense eventually runs into an off night in the tournament, and that seems to be the case for elite defenses, too. Virginia immediately had its UMBC disaster in the first round last year. Gonzaga had a few let-ups in 2017. Even that incredible Kentucky team had a pair of less-than-stellar performances once it started running into great shooters in the Elite Eight.

Just to reach the Final Four, Texas Tech will need to shut down a Gonzaga offense that ranks as one of the most efficient in KenPom history. After that, either Duke or Michigan State would be waiting with yet another sensational offense. And similar to the Michigan team that TTU just trounced, it doesn't have the offensive firepower to win a game played in the 70s or 80s. If the Red Raiders can keep these games at their preferred pace, though, they have a shot.