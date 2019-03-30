NCAA Tournament 2019: B/R Expert Predictions, Updated Results for Elite 8

NCAA Tournament 2019: B/R Expert Predictions, Updated Results for Elite 8March 30, 2019
While elite defensive teams ruled the opening day of the Elite Eight, offense should steal the show on Sunday. The second weekend of the 2019 men's NCAA tournament is set to be fantastic.
Texas Tech upset Gonzaga in Saturday's first game, and then Virginia survived Purdue in an overtime classic.
Bleacher Report's college basketball experts David Gardner, David Kenyon and Kerry Miller and Elliott Pohnl have predictions for Sunday's games.
The predictions are ordered based on tipoff time.
No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 2 Kentucky
Details: Underway (CBS) in Kansas City, Missouri
Auburn Wins If...
It has another stellar day from outside. During the upset of North Carolina, the Tigers buried 17 threes―tying their second-highest total in 2018-19. Eight different players hit a three, and Danjel Purifoy drilled a season-high four triples.
Additionally, Kentucky is 23-0 when securing more than 54 percent of available rebounds. If Auburn doesn't have a superb day on the glass, it's probably not going to win.
Kentucky Wins If...
In addition to winning the rebounding battle, it protects the ball. Auburn leads the nation in defensive turnover rate and forced 14 against UNC. Takeaways spring the Tigers into high-percentage transition chances. Kentucky's defensive strength is in the half court, so limiting run-outs is imperative.
The Wildcats must contain Auburn's perimeter attack. Kentucky swept the regular-season series, but Auburn lost 82-80 with a plus-21-point differential from threes and 80-53 with a minus-nine mark.
Most Important Players Are...
Bryce Brown for Auburn and Keldon Johnson for Kentucky. Tigers star Chuma Okeke exited the Sweet 16 due to an ugly leg injury, and his status is unclear yet not promising. Brown is Auburn's leading scorer and may need to shoulder a larger offensive load. Johnson will have a difficult matchup with Okeke if the Auburn forward plays. If he doesn't, Johnson could take advantage of his absence.
Predictions
David Gardner: Auburn
David Kenyon: Kentucky
Kerry Miller: Kentucky
Elliott Pohnl: Kentucky
No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 1 Duke
Matchup: No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 1 Duke (East Regional)
Details: Sunday at 5:05 p.m. ET (CBS) in Washington, D.C.
Michigan State Wins If...
The frontcourt thrives on the offensive glass. Duke is slightly superior in that department, but Michigan State ranks 32nd in offensive rebound rate. Plus, Virginia Tech just pulled in 17 against the Blue Devils. Had the Hokies capitalized better on those second-chance opportunities, they would've bounced Duke.
Perhaps more importantly, though, the Spartans cannot have live-ball turnovers. They occasionally struggle with giveaways, and Duke is lethal in transition.
Duke Wins If...
Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett each have a typical day and somebody gets hot from the perimeter. In the Sweet 16, it was a shocking performance from Tre Jones. He drilled five threes, surpassing his previous season-high mark of two.
Keeping MSU off the free-throw line is also essential. The Spartans are a tremendous 38-of-45 (84.4 percent) at the stripe through three tournament games.
Most Important Players Are...
Zion Williamson for Duke and Cassius Winston for Michigan State. Williamson, who is averaging 26.7 points in the tournament, can single-handedly change a game. No MSU player touches the ball more than Winston, so his efficiency will be pivotal. Throw in a tough matchup with Jones, and Winston needs to be excellent.
Predictions
David Gardner: Duke
David Kenyon: Duke
Kerry Miller: Duke
Elliott Pohnl: Duke
Stats via Sports Reference unless otherwise noted.
No. 3 Texas Tech 75, No. 1 Gonzaga 69
Can you say upset? Texas Tech is on its way to the Final Four for the first time in program history, and another top seed has fallen.
A tough defensive performance in the second half gave the Red Raiders a six-point win over Gonzaga in Saturday's West Regional final in Anaheim, California.
After a back-and-forth first half that saw both teams shooting well, the Bulldogs took a two-point lead into the locker room. But the Red Raiders tightened up their game after the break and took control for good with just under five minutes left on the clock.
In his third year behind the bench for the Red Raiders, Chris Beard's record in NCAA tournament action has now improved to 8-2. He also took Texas Tech to the Elite Eight in 2018.
Top Performers
Big 12 player of the year Jarrett Culver was quiet in the first half, shooting just 3-of-10 for seven points. He finished the game as Texas Tech's leading scorer with 19 points. Rui Hachimura added 22 points and six boards for Gonzaga.
X-Factor
With 56 seconds left to go, Tariq Owens threw up his fifth block of the game on a three-point attempt by Hachimura to preserve the Red Raiders' six-point lead. Owens finished with nine points, seven boards and five blocks.
Next Round
Texas Tech will face the winner of Sunday’s matchup between Duke and Michigan State in the program's first-ever Final Four appearance in Minneapolis next Saturday.
—Updated by Carol Schram
No. 1 Virginia 80, No. 3 Purdue 75 (OT)
If you were looking for a game that was going to be slow, methodical and defensively minded, this probably wasn't your cup of tea right from the opening tip.
Purdue continued to rain threes while Virginia did everything it could—somewhat successfully—to keep pace. The Boilermakers led from the start, but the Cavaliers were never far behind, nipping at the heels of the Big Ten regular-season co-champions.
The ACC regular-season co-champions cut into a Purdue lead that once stood at 10 and trailed by just one at the half, 30-29. And after the first possession of the second half, the Cavs took their first lead of the game.
And the Cavaliers kept right on going. But it was Purdue's turn to chase. How? The Boilers simply gave the ball to Carsen Edwards. Everything he touched seemed to turn to gold—or, more accurately, points.
After a 7-0 Purdue run, the Boilermakers found themselves back in the lead with four minutes remaining.
Back and forth, back and forth, and then, Edwards.
And just when it looked as if Purdue had landed the knockout blow, leading by three with five seconds left and Virginia shooting a pair of free throws, a make and miss combined with an offensive rebound and a last-second prayer two-point shot from Mamadi Diakite sent the game to overtime—because this game was just too good to last only 40 minutes.
Overtime provided more of the same: thrilling, late-March tournament basketball.
More back-and-forth battling, and it came down to a three-point attempt for Edwards. And despite his 10 previous makes, this attempt rolled off the rim. A pair for Virginia free throws pushed the Cavs' lead to three with 5.7 seconds remaining.
With one more chance, the Boilers didn't get a shot off. An errant pass from Edwards sailed out of bounds.
One of the best games of the year was essentially decided by a turnover from the guy with one of the best individual performances in NCAA tournament history. Virginia advanced to the Final Four for the first time since 1984.
Top Performers
Carsen Edwards, enough said.
Despite the loss, it's hard to look at a guy who scored 42 points, including 10 made threes, and name anyone else as the top performer.
For Virginia, Kyle Guy had 25 points and 10 rebounds while Ty Jerome had 24
X-Factor
There were so many X-factors. Virginia couldn't contain Carsen Edwards, but Purdue didn't have enough firepower from the rest of the roster to pull out the win in the end.
Virginia never let the game get out of reach and used a combination of calm skill, efficiency from the free-throw line (85.0 percent) and a little luck at just the right time to pull out a thrilling, regional-title-clinching victory.
Next Round
The Virginia Cavaliers will face off in the Final Four against the Kentucky-Auburn winner.
—Updated by David Luther